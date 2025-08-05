Stelle Unveils New Fall & Back-to-School Collection Featuring Versatile Apparel and Stylish Footwear for Kids and Women

Stelle Launches New Back to School Collection

Bright, comfortable, and functional styles designed to inspire confidence and support active days this season

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stelle, the innovative women’s & girl’s apparel brand that inspires confidence and joy through movement, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new fall and back-to-school collections. These seasonal lines feature stylish, comfortable, and high-quality apparel and footwear designed to support every autumnal activity.

Building on its legacy of creativity, diversity, and ethical sourcing, Stelle’s latest collections introduce vibrant new styles for kids and women that help them look and feel their best. From playful rain boots to versatile dancewear and cozy slippers, Stelle’s new lineup combines practicality with polish, making dressing for fall and back-to-school both stylish and simple.

Kids’ Fall & Back-to-School Shoe Collection

This season, Stelle is proud to unveil its fall line of Kids’ Rubber Rain Boots — available in over 10 vibrant colors, featuring all-day comfort, waterproof protection, kid-friendly easy-on handles, and anti-slip soles. Designed with playful striped linings and rugged durability, these boots are perfect for puddle jumping, school commutes, and rain outings.

In addition to footwear, the collection includes ballet shoes, Mary Jane flats, sneakers, and water shoes—timeless styles that have accompanied generations of young dancers and explorers.

Women’s & Kids’ Dancewear & Apparel

Expand your dance wardrobe with Stelle’s new Performance Leotards and Bodysuits, crafted from a supportive yet flexible nylon-spandex blend suitable for ballet, gymnastics, and beyond. Available in multiple colors for both adult and children’s sizes, they are designed to inspire confidence during practice and performances.

Additionally, the women’s line will introduce stylish winter slippers and a new collection of leather clogs launching this fall, blending fashion with comfort for everyday wear.

Fall Fashion Trends & Tips

Stelle’s curated back-to-school fashion guide highlights key trends for 2025 — from athleisure and matching sets for quick mornings to vintage-inspired pieces in soft pastel hues. Practical layering essentials and involvement in outfit choosing help kids feel ready to embrace the new school year. Learn more about the latest fall trends for kids here.

About Stelle

Founded by passionate mom-of-three Cassie Ye, Stelle began as a way to support her daughters’ passions — without spending a fortune on performance wear. Eleven years later, Stelle has evolved into an innovative apparel brand for women and girls, designed to support everyday movement. This women-led team is committed to using ethically sourced materials to create activewear that outperforms the rest — without the premium price tag. Whatever brings you joy, Stelle blends style, comfort, and functionality to help you look and feel your best.

Visit Stelle’s full collection of Kids’ Shoes here and Kid’s Activewear here.

