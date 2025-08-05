Industrial Nitrogen Market to Reach US $27.35 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Industrial Nitrogen Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Industrial Nitrogen Market?

Recent years have seen robust growth in the industrial nitrogen market size. It is projected to increase from $20.13 billion in 2024 to $21.18 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth during the historic period is attributed to factors such as expanding industrialization, demand in the chemical industry, metal manufacturing, and the food and beverage industry.

In the upcoming years, the industrial nitrogen market is predicted to witness robust growth. The market is projected to expand to $27.36 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This anticipated growth in the forecast period is likely to be driven by factors such as the expanding electronics industry, the application in healthcare, the energy sector, and environmental regulations. Key trends forecasted for this period include the production of green nitrogen, advancements in technology, greater usage in the pharmaceutical industry, on-site nitrogen generation, along with digitalization and automation, and strategic alliances and partnerships.

Download a free sample of the industrial nitrogen market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5749&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Industrial Nitrogen Global Market Growth?

The expansion of the food and beverage sector is playing a key role in the growth of the industrial nitrogen market. Industrial nitrogen is extensively used in this industry for commercial food and beverage preparation procedures. Its use in modified atmosphere packaging is pivotal to maintain the freshness of various commercially produced food products. However, the war between Russia and Ukraine has thrown a wrench in the projected global economic recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. With economic sanctions imposed on numerous countries, a rise in commodity prices, and disruption of supply chains, many global markets have felt its adverse effects. For example, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a Federal agency based in the US, food expenditures saw a rise to 12.4% in 2022, placing third following housing (33.3%) and transportation (16.8%). This includes increases in expenditures related to savings, food, transportation, insurance, and apparel compared to 2021. Therefore, it is predicted that the expanding food and beverage sector will boost the growth of the industrial nitrogen market in the upcoming period.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Industrial Nitrogen Market?

Major players in the Industrial Nitrogen Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Praxair Technology Inc.

• Air Products And Chemicals Inc.

• Air Liquide S. A.

• Linde plc

• Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation

• Cryotec Anlagenbau GmbH

• Bhuruka Gases Limited

• Sudanese Liquid Air Co. Ltd.

• Canair Nitrogen Inc.

• The Messer Group GmbH

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Industrial Nitrogen Market?

Leading businesses within the industrial nitrogen market are directing their efforts towards developing innovative technologies, like nitrogen leaching monitoring capabilities, to enhance their market earnings. Nitrogen leaching monitoring refers to the ability to track and quantify the progression of nitrogen through the soil into groundwater or surface water. This monitoring within an industrial environment can incorporate a variety of analytical methods and tracking mechanisms to identify and quantify nitrogen levels in waste, soil, and water sources, guaranteeing minimal environmental influence and compliance with regulatory standards. For example, in August 2022, CropX Technologies, Ltd, an agriculture-focused tech company based in Israel specializing in creating digital solutions for precision agriculture, introduced nitrogen leaching monitoring capability. This is highly significant in agriculture and environmental management since it enables precise tracking and measurement of nitrogen movement in the soil, preventing excess nitrogen that could cause water pollution and other environmental issues.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Industrial Nitrogen Market Report?

The industrial nitrogenmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Form: Compressed Gas, Liquid Nitrogen

2) By Grade: High Purity, Low Purity

3) By Technology: Cryogenic Fractional Distillation, Pressure Swing Adsorption, Membrane Separation

4) By Transportation And Distribution: Bulk, Cylinder And Packed Gas, Tonnage Or Pipeline

5) By End Use Industry: Petrochemical, Oil And gas, Metal Manufacturing And Fabrication, Food And Beverage, Electronics, Pharmaceutical And Healthcare, Chemical

Subsegments:

1) By Compressed Gas: High-Pressure Nitrogen Gas, Standard Nitrogen Gas

2) By Liquid Nitrogen: Dewar-Container Liquid Nitrogen, Bulk Liquid Nitrogen

View the full industrial nitrogen market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-nitrogen-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Industrial Nitrogen Industry?

The Industrial Nitrogen Global Market Report 2025 highlighted Asia-Pacific as the premier region for that year. The area is also anticipated to register the most rapid growth in the projected timeline. The entire report includes an overview of various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Industrial Nitrogen Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Nitrogen Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nitrogen-global-market-report

Industrial Gas Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-gas-global-market-report

Nitrogen Fertilizer Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nitrogen-fertilizer-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.