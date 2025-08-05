Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Last Mile Delivery Market to Reach USD $2.65 Million by 2029 at 14.2% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Last Mile Delivery Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Last Mile Delivery Market?

The market size for last-mile delivery enhanced by artificial intelligence has experienced extensive growth over the past years. Projections show an increase from $1.35 billion in 2024 to $1.56 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. This significant growth during the historical period is due to factors such as escalating e-commerce needs, increasing urbanization, higher customer expectations, advancements in AI technologies, and amplified data analytics capabilities.

The market size of last-mile delivery facilitated by artificial intelligence has seen a significant surge recently. The market is projected to expand from $1.35 billion in 2024 to $1.56 billion in 2025, resulting in a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. The substantial growth experienced in the past can be credited to the rise in e-commerce requirement, urbanization enhancement, escalated customer demands, advancements in AI technologies, and the expansion of data analytics capacities.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence-enabled last mile delivery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=15126&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Last Mile Delivery Global Market Growth?

The rise in online commercial activities is projected to fuel the expansion of the market for AI-enabled last-mile delivery. These activities, which include purchasing, selling, and swapping goods and services over the Internet, are also known as e-commerce. The boom in the online retail sector has been attributed to a variety of factors, including advancements in internet infrastructure, the convenience of online shopping, changes in consumer attitudes, and a surge in the use of digital platforms. With AI-enabled last-mile delivery, e-commerce operations become more efficient, reliable, and cost-effective which leads to delighted customers and increased growth. For example, the International Trade Administration, a government agency based in the United States, predicted in November 2023 that the UK would see an annual growth rate of 12.6% in e-commerce sales by 2025. Further, as of January 2021, consumer e-commerce made up 36.3% of the UK's retail industry, and this is forecasted to hit $285.60 billion by 2025. Therefore, the upward trend in online businesses is a major driving force behind the expansion of the AI-driven last-mile delivery market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Last Mile Delivery Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Last Mile Delivery Global Market Report 2025 include:

• NVIDIA Corporation

• DoorDash Inc.

• WorkWave LLC

• Locus Robotics Corporation

• FarEye Technologies Inc.

• Bringg Delivery Technologies Ltd.

• Magaya Corporation

• Circuit Logistics Inc.

• Shipwell Inc.

• LogiNext Solutions Private Limited

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Last Mile Delivery Market?

Prominent businesses in the arena of last-mile delivery enabled by artificial intelligence are innovating supply chain AI aids to progress the movement of goods in and out. The supply chain AI assistant is designed to optimize logistics while enhancing decision-making via intelligent automation. For instance, One Network Enterprises, a firm based in the US that specializes in supply chain management, introduced NEO Assistant in February 2024. This innovative AI aid for supply chain, developed by One Network Enterprises, facilitates improved decision-making through real-time actionability, adaptable flows, intelligent prescriptions, and interactive visualizations. It's designed over a singular digital supply chain network, ensuring comprehensive visibility and control with one unified data model and truth, from the procurement of raw material to the last-mile delivery. NEO Assistant is perpetually updated on the current status of the user's supply chain, and constantly reassesses its presuppositions when this status alters.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Last Mile Delivery Market Report?

The artificial intelligence-enabled last mile deliverymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hardware, Software, Services, Predictive Analysis, Other Types

2) By Business Model: On-Demand Delivery, Other Business Models

3) By End-User Industry: E-Commerce, Logistics, Healthcare, Travel And Tourism, Food And Beverage, Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Delivery Drones, Autonomous Delivery Vehicles, GPS And Tracking Devices

2) By Software: Route Optimization Software, Delivery Management Software, Fleet Management Software

3) By Services: AI-Aased Delivery Services, AI Integration Services, AI Consulting Services

4) By Predictive Analysis: Demand Forecasting, Delivery Time Prediction, Customer Behavior Analytics

5) By Other Types: Smart Lockers, Automated Pickup Stations

View the full artificial intelligence-enabled last mile delivery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-enabled-last-mile-delivery-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Last Mile Delivery Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for artificial intelligence-enabled last mile delivery. The market report for 2025 predicts growth in this area. It comprehensively covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Last Mile Delivery Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence Ai In Hospitality Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-hospitality-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Ai Edge Computing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-edge-computing-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence For Information Technology Operations Aiops For Telecom Operations Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-for-information-technology-operations-aiops-for-telecom-operations-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.