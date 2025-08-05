Fruit Powder Market to Grow at 8% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Fruit Powder Market Size And Growth?

The market size for fruit powder has seen substantial expansion in the past few years. It is prophesied to inflate from a worth of $17.94 billion in 2024 to an estimated $19.1 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of 6.5%. This past growth was spurred by several factors, including a surge in consumer interest for natural and clean food components, heightened awareness about health and wellness, the convenience and extended shelf life of fruit powders, growth in the food and beverage industry, and the demand for natural flavoring agents and sweetening substances.

In the forthcoming years, the fruit powder market size is predicted to witness substantial growth, reaching ""$26.01 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This surge in the forecasted period is largely due to the increasing usage of fruit powders in baby food and infant nutritional products, emphasis on sustainable procurement and supply logistics for fruit components, progressive research in microencapsulation methods for fruit powders, as well as the rising demand for fruit powders in the bakery and confectionery sector. The burgeoning applications of fruit powder in sports nutrition and dietary supplements, coupled with the escalating popularity of fruit-flavored drinks and smoothies, also contribute to this growth. The upcoming trends during the forecast period are anticipated to include superfruit powders, freeze-dried fruit powders, fruit-infused drinks and teas, powder-based fruit snacks and bars, individual-focused nutrition, and tailor-made fruit blends.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Fruit Powder Market?

The rising consumer interest in organic items is anticipated to boost the fruit powders market's expansion. Such products are grown without using artificial fertilizers, and recent times have seen a surge in their popularity owing to the many health benefits they offer. Items like organically grown meat, eggs, vegetables, and fruits contribute to the strengthening of our immune systems. Fruit powders contribute to the enhancement of flavor in organic edibles. As indicated by 2022 data from Letis, an organization devoted to auditing and certifying the conformity with national and global quality and sustainability standards, organic food sales soared to a whopping $61.67 billion, marking a significant 4.3% increase from the past period. Hence, this escalating demand for organic products is fueling the expansion of the fruit powders market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Fruit Powder Market?

• Aarkay Food Products Ltd.

• Iprona Spa

• European Freeze Dry Limited

• FutureCeuticals Inc.

• Kanegrade Ltd.

• Nutradry Pty Ltd.

• Dohler Group

• Paradise Fruits Solutions GmbH & Co. KG

• Farmvilla Food Industries Pvt. Ltd.

• Saipro Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Fruit Powder Market?

The development of innovative products is a vital trend in the fruit powder industry. In order to maintain their market position, leading companies in this sector are introducing unique products. An example of this can be seen with Cabosse Naturals unveiling a 100% pure cacaofruit powder in June 2023, presenting a new ingredient targeted at substituting refined sugars in food production. This move reflects a wider trend to cut down refined sugar consumption and endorse sustainable practices in the food industry. The powder originates from cacaofruit's pulp, which makes up around 70% of the fruit. By using this pulp, Cabosse Naturals not merely minimises food wastage but also offers a nutritious substitute to refined sugars.

How Is The Fruit Powder Market Segmented?

The fruit powdermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Fruit Type: Grape, Apple, Mango, Banana, Berries, Other Fruit Types

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By Technology: Freeze Dried, Spray Dried, Vacuum Dried, Drum Dried

4) By Application: Bakery, Confectionery, Snacks Or RTE Products, Dairy, Beverages, Soups And Sauces, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Fruit Processing, Beverage Processing, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics And Personal Care

Subsegments:

1) By Grape: Red Grape Powder, Green Grape Powder

2) By Apple: Freeze-Dried Apple Powder, Dehydrated Apple Powder

3) By Mango: Dried Mango Powder, Freeze-Dried Mango Powder

4) By Banana: Banana Powder, Dehydrated Banana Powder

5) By Berries: Strawberry Powder, Blueberry Powder, Raspberry Powder, Blackberry Powder

6) By Other Fruit Types: Pineapple Powder, Peach Powder, Papaya Powder, Citrus Fruit Powders

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Fruit Powder Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Fruit Powder, North America emerged as the most expansive region in the given year. But the fastest projected growth is predicted to belong to Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses a variety of regions which includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

