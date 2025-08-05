Abbey Road Turns Up the Heat with “Fuquay’s Spiciest” Wing Challenge 8/27

Event details for Abbey's Inferno Hot Ones Challenge

Abbey Road in Fuquay Varina is spicing things up with an epic food showdown this summer taking place Wednesday, August 27th at 6:00 PM.

Our chef Josh is making the final sauces from scratch, and he's ready to light some mouths on fire!” — Terry Leonard

FUQUAY VARINA, NC, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abbey Road Tavern & Grill, recently crowned Best Burger for the second year in a row by readers of Suburban Living, is spicing things up with an epic food showdown this summer: Fuquay’s Spiciest Wing Challenge, taking place Wednesday, August 27th at 6:00 PM.This high-stakes, high-heat contest pits up to 30 brave participants against a fiery flight of 12 wings in 12 rounds, with heat intensifying each step of the way. Each round gives challengers just one minute to finish their wing. No drinks, no mercy. Only the last person standing will be crowned the winner and take home the coveted spicy chicken trophy and a $25 Abbey Road gift card.Advance registration is required and costs $25 per participant, which includes the wings and a guaranteed seat at the inferno. Spectators are welcome, and the event promises plenty of heat, cheers, and unforgettable moments—perfect for local press coverage, food influencers, and hot wing fanatics alike.“We’re known for our burgers,” says Abbey Road’s team, “but this time, we’re making headlines with our wings. Whether you’re competing or just watching the chaos unfold, you don’t want to miss this one.”To register, call Abbey Road directly at (919)-762-7731. There are no refunds, but participants can transfer their spot if they can’t attend.Media & press are invited to attend for photo ops, interviews, and full coverage of the sauciest event in town.About Abbey Road Tavern & GrillLocated in the heart of Fuquay-Varina, Abbey Road Tavern & Grill serves up unforgettable burgers, cold drinks, and good vibes in a rock-and-roll inspired atmosphere. Voted Best Burger two years running by Suburban Living readers, Abbey Road is the go-to spot for food, fun, and fiery competition.

