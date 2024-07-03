Submit Release
ClubWorx Unveils Exciting Yoga Workshops Lineup

Fuquay Varina yoga studio

Upcoming Restoration Yoga Workshops

ClubWorx is thrilled to unveil its latest series of yoga workshops designed to promote relaxation and wellness for all ages and experience levels.

“The Restorative Yoga sessions are my sanctuary. The atmosphere is so calming, and the instructors are incredibly supportive. It’s my favorite way to unwind after a hectic week.” ”
— Michael R., Member
FUQUAY VARINA, NC, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClubWorx is thrilled to unveil its latest series of yoga workshops designed to promote relaxation and wellness for all ages and experience levels. Highlighting the lineup are Restorative Yoga sessions, providing a gentle, supportive environment to achieve deep physical and mental relaxation. Additionally, the Neon Phenomenon event promises a fun, nostalgic experience with 80’s music and vibrant attire, with proceeds supporting The Hope Center for Mental Health Awareness Month.

Workshops begin on August 2nd, with sessions through December. Limited spots available. Register today!

ClubWorx, committed to community wellness, supports a non-profit monthly and hosts regular blood drives. These workshops run from August 2nd through December, with limited spots available.

RESTORATIVE YOGA WORKSHOPS:
These sessions provide a gentle, supportive environment aimed at achieving deep physical and mental relaxation. Ideal for beginners and experienced yogis alike, Restorative Yoga emphasizes slow movements, deep breathing, and meditative practices that help participants unwind and rejuvenate.

DATES:
August 2, 4:00-5:30pm
September 13, 4:00-5:30pm
October 4, 4:00-5:30pm
October 4, 6:00-7:30pm
November 1, 4:00-5:30pm
November 1, 6:00-7:30pm
December 6, 4:00-5:30pm

NEON PHENOMENON WORKSHOP DATE:
Friday, September 27th, 6:00-8:00pm

MELT METHOD WORKSHOPS:
The MELT Workshops at ClubWorx offer a unique self-care experience designed to improve how your body feels and performs. These workshops teach simple self-treatments you can do at home to stay active, healthy, and pain-free. The sessions include techniques to reduce inflammation, ease chronic pain, improve alignment, and enhance athletic performance using the MELT Soft Roller and MELT Hand and Foot Treatments. Attendees will learn to rehydrate connective tissues, reduce stress, and prevent injuries. New dates are coming this fall!

Register today at ClubWorx Yoga Workshops.

Contact:
Heidi Maya
ClubWorx
919-567-3400
info@clubworx.net

About ClubWorx:
Established in 2001, ClubWorx offers a wide range of group fitness and wellness programs, emphasizing its role as a wellness hub for the entire family. Our in-house yoga studio, The Haven, is home to 30+ classes per week, all of which are included with your ClubWorx gym membership.

Heidi Maya
ClubWorx
+1 919-567-3400
