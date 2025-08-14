Vibrant Publishers' New Book Equips Aspiring Product Managers With Must-Have Real-World Skills

Front and back cover of Product Management Essentials You Always Wanted to Know Image of Chintan Udeshi, author of Product Management Essentials You Always Wanted to Know by Vibrant Publishers

“Product Management Essentials You Always Wanted to Know” by Chintan Udeshi is an accessible guide for breaking into and excelling in product management roles.

BROMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers announces the launch of their new book Product Management Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (Product Management Essentials) . Written by seasoned industry expert Chintan Udeshi, this book offers a holistic approach to learning about the product manager role, making it the perfect guide for aspiring product managers. The book released on August 5, 2025 and is available for purchase on www.vibrantpublishers.com and Amazon.

After mentoring over 100+ candidates interested in transitioning to a product manager role, Chintan realized that anyone, irrespective of their current jobs or professions, can successfully become a product manager if they seriously prepare for it. With Product Management Essentials, he aimed to create a resource that could become an all-inclusive guide for anyone wanting to venture into the product management territory. “Product Management Essentials is a comprehensive and easily understandable guide for anyone who wants to learn about the product manager role, how to become a product manager for the first time, and once you are in the PM role, how to succeed as a product manager in large organizations as well as startups,” he says.

What separates this book from other PM books out there is that it is easy to understand and provides practical and hands-on approaches so that even a novice in the field can easily understand and apply them in real-world situations. Staying true to his commitment of creating a holistic product management guide, Chintan begins the book by offering a step-by-step guide to the product lifecycle and the product manager’s role in each stage. He gives a detailed overview of the practical frameworks and tools used by product managers for strategic analysis and day-to-day decision making. He also lays down the essential skills required to enter the top 10% of product managers and gives practical tips and sample interview questions to crack PM interviews.

The book has already begun garnering early praise. Dinker Charak, author of Creating Products That Matter, called the book “A solid foundation for anyone stepping into the PM world,” and Raghu Ramanujam, Senior Director of Product Management at Flipkart, says the book is “an excellent book for anyone looking for a holistic view of Product Management.” Going further, Mr Ramanujam says, “I would also highly recommend it to early-stage PMs to keep them grounded in the basics of Product Management, even as their everyday work hustle overwhelms them. Many of the tools that Chintan has included should come across as a refreshing reminder to PMs and help them get more effective in their role.”

Product Management Essentials You Always Wanted to Know is poised to become a successful addition to Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management Series, which is designed to address every aspect of business and help aspiring professionals, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons.

About the Author

With over 15 years of tech experience and 7+ years in product management, Chintan Udeshi has mentored over 100+ candidates interested in transitioning to a product management role. Chintan is currently working in the tech industry as a Principal Product Manager and is passionate about building quality products and mentoring individuals. With this book, he aims to share his experience with aspiring product managers and lay out a blueprint for them to follow.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help professionals, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Product Management Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636514796

Hardback -9781636514819

E-Book - 9781636514802

