The Sober Speakeasy Returns: An Alcohol-Free Networking Event Between Black Hat and DEF CON

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Event on August 6, 2025 – The nonprofit organization Sober in Cyber is celebrating its two-year anniversary with the return of its flagship event, the Sober Speakeasy, on Wednesday, August 6, at the Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas. Timed to bridge the Black Hat USA and DEF CON conferences, the event provides a vibrant, alcohol-free networking experience for cybersecurity professionals attending hacker summer camp.“We launched Sober in Cyber at the Mob Museum in 2023, so we're excited to return to the place where it all began,” said Jen VanAntwerp, Founder of Sober in Cyber. “Whether you’re sober, sober-curious, or just looking for a different kind of social experience during hacker summer camp, the Sober Speakeasy is a space where you can be yourself, connect with peers, and have fun without any pressure to drink.”The Sober Speakeasy will feature mocktails, delicious food, access to the Mob Museum’s exhibits until 9:00 PM, a hidden speakeasy room, and plenty of relaxed networking opportunities. Pre-registration is required, and space is limited.This year’s Sober Speakeasy is proudly sponsored by Platinum partners JackiesInSecurity and DomainTools , both of whom share the mission of fostering inclusive, wellness-oriented environments in cybersecurity.“Part of what makes the security community so unique is that we embrace all people who share the mission of securing our world, and the work that Sober in Cyber does is a crucial part of creating an inclusive environment where people can feel safe and accepted,” said Jackie McGuire, Owner of JackiesInSecurity. “As a professional approaching a decade of sobriety, I am deeply grateful to be able to support this amazing alternative to traditional conference happy hours.”Daniel Schwalbe, CISO & Head of Investigation, DomainTools, echoes that sentiment: "At DomainTools, we’re committed to helping security professionals succeed technically, professionally, and personally. That means supporting spaces where they can connect and recharge in ways that reflect their values. We’re proud to sponsor the Sober Speakeasy because it offers a meaningful alternative for our community during one of the busiest weeks in cybersecurity, and aligns with our belief in showing up with purpose and inclusion.”Event Details at a Glance:• Date/Time: August 6, 2025 | 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM Pacific• Location: The Mob Museum, Las Vegas (pre-registration required)• Registration: https://www.soberincyber.org/events-1/sober-speakeasy-2025 About Sober in CyberSober in Cyber is a volunteer-led nonprofit organization committed to creating alcohol-free events and building a community for sober and sober-curious individuals in cybersecurity. With a mission to provide a comfortable platform for professional networking without alcohol, the organization plays a vital role in fostering inclusivity within the cybersecurity industry. Join the movement at https://www.soberincyber.org/ About JackiesInSecurityJackie McGuire is Security Practice Lead at theCUBE Research, Co-Host at Enterprise Security Weekly, a Wild Card, Data Scientist, Advisor and Mentor, Writer, Speaker, Neurospicy, and Economics Nerd. I drink coffee and I know things. https://jackiesinsecurity.com/ About DomainToolsDomainTools is the global leader for Internet intelligence and the first place security practitioners go when they need to know. The world’s most advanced security teams use our solutions to identify external risks, investigate threats, and proactively protect their organizations in a constantly evolving threat landscape. For more information, visit https://www.domaintools.com

