Austin Security Professionals Invited to Attend StrongDM Lunch & Learn on Zero Trust Access Strategies

StrongDM, the Zero Trust privileged access company Zero Trust Lunch & Learn at Perry's Steakhouse

In-person event at Perry’s Steakhouse to feature practical insights from StrongDM and EncoreCyber and networking with Austin tech and security professionals

We’re excited to bring Austin’s security and infrastructure community together for a candid conversation on what it really takes to operationalize Zero Trust.” — John Martinez, StrongDM tech evangelist

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StrongDM , the Zero Trust privileged access platform, is hosting a Lunch & Learn event in Austin on Thursday, July 17, offering local IT, security, DevOps, and compliance professionals a chance to connect, learn, and share strategies for access control in complex environments.The event will take place at Perry’s Steakhouse in downtown Austin, and will feature StrongDM tech evangelist, John Martinez, who will lead an interactive discussion titled, “Zero Standing Privileges in a Zero Trust World.” Attendees can expect practical, real-world insights into implementing least privilege access, reducing risk from overprovisioning, and supporting Zero Trust initiatives across cloud and on-prem environments.The Lunch & Learn is free to attend and includes a full plated lunch, courtesy of StrongDM and event co-host, EncoreCyber . Advanced registration is required due to limited seating, and is reserved for individuals in IT and security positions at enterprise organizations.Register for the Lunch & Learn at https://www.strongdm.com/events/local/austin “We’re excited to bring Austin’s security and infrastructure community together for a candid conversation on what it really takes to operationalize Zero Trust,” said John Martinez, StrongDM tech evangelist. “There’s nothing better than sharing knowledge, good food, and meaningful connections all in one place.”-- Event Details --▶︎ What: StrongDM Lunch & Learn: “Zero Standing Privileges in a Zero Trust World”▶︎ When: Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm CT▶︎ Cost: Free, pre-registration required for security professionals at enterprise organizations▶︎ More info and registration: https://www.strongdm.com/events/local/austin In the spirit of StrongDM’s core value of “We Win Together,” and with guidance from the local Austin team, the company is also making a donation to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, managed by the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country ( https://www.communityfoundation.net/ ), to support recovery and rebuilding efforts following the recent Central Texas floods.-- About StrongDM --StrongDM is a Zero Trust access platform that centralizes and simplifies access management across your entire infrastructure, on-premises or in the cloud. With Zero Standing Privileges and Just-in-Time (JIT) access, it enforces fine-grained, context-based policies in real time.Connect with us on social media or head to https://www.strongdm.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.