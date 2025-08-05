Sustainment to Present AI-Native Supply Chain Platform at CHAINge North America Innovation Tech Showcase

Sustainment to present its AI-native platform at CHAINge NA, showing how manufacturers can unify sourcing, procurement & supplier management intelligently.

Our platform helps manufacturers modernize procurement and supplier management—because resilient, data-driven supply chains are no longer optional.” — Spencer Traver, Director of Marketing and Revenue Operations at Sustainment

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sustainment , the leading AI-native platform for manufacturing supply chain, sourcing, and procurement teams, is pleased to announce its participation at CHAINge North America , taking place September 9-10, 2025. Sustainment will present its innovative solutions at the Innovation Tech Showcase on September 9 at 2 PM Eastern Time.CHAINge North America, a premier event dedicated to supply chain innovation, technology, and sustainability, gathers industry leaders and innovators focused on transforming supply chain operations. Sustainment’s presence reinforces its commitment to empowering manufacturers through cutting-edge technology."Sustainment is proud to participate in the CHAINge North America Conference’s Innovation Tech Showcase and demonstrate how our AI-native platform helps supply chain teams tackle today’s most urgent sourcing and procurement challenges," said Spencer Traver, Director of Marketing and Revenue Operations at Sustainment. "CHAINge brings together industry leaders who are committed to innovation and resilience. These values align closely with our mission to support those at the heart of manufacturing."During the showcase, Sustainment will address critical challenges confronting mid-market and enterprise manufacturers, emphasizing the strategic impact of well-managed, data-driven relationships across the entire supply chain. Sustainment’s AI-native platform overcomes the fragmentation inherent in legacy systems, like emails, spreadsheets, and accounting-focused ERPs, and elevates operations with centralized supply chain intelligence, enabling teams to work cross-functionally with a single view of every supplier. This modern approach to sourcing, procurement, and supplier management positions manufacturers to adapt faster, operate leaner, and gain a competitive edge in increasingly dynamic markets.Attendees, particularly supply chain leaders from manufacturing, aerospace and defense, and industrial production sectors, will learn how to close the gap between procurement execution and enterprise-level performance metrics. Sustainment’s practical demonstrations and real-world use cases will highlight measurable outcomes and emphasize how digital transformation initiatives lead to stronger, more resilient supply chains.To learn more about Sustainment, visit www.sustainment.com For additional information about CHAINge North America, visit www.chainge.events.About Sustainment-------------------------Sustainment strengthens American manufacturing by unifying how manufacturers manage sourcing, procurement, and supplier ecosystems. Its AI-native platform automates manual processes, organizes critical data, and provides real-time insights to enable proactive supply chain management. As a certified B Corporation, Sustainment supports both commercial and Department of Defense organizations, bridging public and private sector needs. Sustainment is committed to creating technology purpose-built to deliver adaptive, resilient supply chains.About CHAINge North America-----------------------------------------CHAINge North America is the leading conference for supply chain professionals, dedicated to fostering innovation, technology advancement, and sustainability across the industry. The event provides a collaborative platform for supply chain leaders, technology providers, and industry experts to discuss critical challenges, showcase transformative solutions, and explore strategic opportunities to build more efficient, resilient, and sustainable supply chains.

