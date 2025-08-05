Automated Container Terminal  Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

Automated Container Terminal Global Market Report 2025

Automated Container Terminal Global Market Report 2025

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Automated Container Terminal Market Through 2025?

The market size of the automated container terminal has seen consistent growth in recent years. It is set to expand from $13.01 billion in 2024 to $13.61 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The historical growth is credited to factors such as operational efficiency, labour optimization and cost reduction. Other factors that have contributed to this growth include increased container traffic, safety and security issues, and market competition.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Automated Container Terminal Market?

The surge in container ports is anticipated to spur the automated container terminal market's expansion in the future. A container port, or container terminal, facilitates the transportation of cargo containers from one transport vehicle to another for further transit. Automated container terminals offer superior efficiency and throughput when compared to their manual counterparts. These advanced systems can manage containers at a faster rate and with greater accuracy, which dramatically decreases turnaround times for ships and boosts terminal capacity. As global trade continues to flourish, there is an increasing necessity for container terminals that can effectively handle hefty throughput. For example, the UK Department for Transport's Port freight annual statistics showed that in 2022, UK ports processed a sheer volume of 458.9 million tonnes of cargo, which is a 3% increase from the previous year, 2021. Hence, the growing count of container ports is fuelling the expansion of the automated container terminal market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Automated Container Terminal Market?

Major players in the automated container terminal market include:

• Siemens AG

• Cyberlogitec Co. Ltd.

• ABB Ltd.

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Nidec ASI

• Liebherr Group

• DP World Limited

• Deutschland GmbH

• Terex Corporation

• Konecranes

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Automated Container Terminal Market In The Future?

Leading businesses in the automated container terminal market, such as Termina, are generating advanced technological products to enhance their fiscal performance. Terminal 7, the first and most significant fully automated container terminal in Taiwan, has officially begun operations. For instance, in August 2023, Evergreen Marine Corporation, a UK-based company specializing in appliances, inaugurated Terminal 7 at Kaohsiung Port. The terminal is equipped with state-of-the-art technology including IoT informational networks spread across the facility, fiber optic connectivity, 5G communication technologies, and remotely operated gantry cranes. The terminal can accommodate mega container ships like Evergreen's 24,000-TEU units and the upcoming 24 methanol-powered 16,000-TEU units. The progression of automated and intelligent container terminals, with Terminal 7 being a prime example, has considerably advanced, thereby anticipated to stimulate the region's maritime economy and optimize operational efficiency.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Automated Container Terminal Market

The automated container terminal market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Software, Equipment, Services

2) By Project: Greenfield Projects, Brownfield Projects

3) By Automation: Semi Automation, Fully Automation, Quarry Crane

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Terminal Operating Systems (TOS), Automation Control Software, Data Analytics And Reporting Tools, Fleet Management Software

2) By Equipment: Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Automated Stacking Cranes (ASCs), Quay Cranes, Automated Rail Mounted Gantry Cranes (ARMGC)

3) By Services: Consulting And Design Services, Implementation And Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Training And Development Services

Global Automated Container Terminal Market - Regional Insights

For the year 2024, North America dominated the global automated container terminal market as the largest region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the rapidest growth in the projected period. The report on the automated container terminal market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

