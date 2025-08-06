Asteria Health & SCW.AI Launch Digitally Powered Smart Factory to Set New Standards in 503B Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Asteria Health - Digital Factory Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

SCW.AI powers Asteria Health’s new digital factory, delivering real-time data, cGMP compliance, and next-level efficiency for 503B manufacturing.

This partnership reflects what modern pharma should be. We’re proud to support Asteria’s vision with a platform that puts data and intelligence at the heart of manufacturing.” — Evren Ozkaya, Ph.D.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCW.AI , a global leader in digital manufacturing solutions for the life sciences industry, has partnered with Asteria Health , one of the fastest-growing 503B outsourcing facilities in the United States, to launch a next-generation, data-driven pharmaceutical manufacturing site in Birmingham, Alabama.This partnership brings together SCW.AI’s advanced Digital Factory Platform and Asteria Health’s ambitious vision for growth, quality, and operational excellence - setting a new benchmark for the 503B compounding landscape.SCW.AI’s Digital Factory Platform Powers Real-Time Manufacturing IntelligenceSCW.AI’s Digital Factory Platform enables pharmaceutical manufacturers to shift from reactive decision-making to a fully data-governed environment. At Asteria Health’s Birmingham facility, SCW.AI deployed its Monitoring Solutions, providing visibility into key production metrics such as:- Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE)- Cycle time and throughput- Line status and downtime- Labor efficiency and asset utilizationThese insights are captured in real-time using smart sensors integrated across the production floor. From operators and line leaders to executive decision-makers, every level of the organization now has access to actionable factory data, fueling a culture of transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement.For 503B facilities like Asteria Health, where adherence to Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) is mission-critical, the Digital Factory Platform plays a key role in aligning operational efficiency with regulatory compliance. By replacing manual data collection and interpretation, SCW.AI ensures quality standards are consistently met while maximizing resource efficiency-boosting throughput and supporting the scalable growth needed to capture and sustain market share.Asteria Health is rapidly emerging as a trusted 503B outsourcing facility, known for its focus on safety, reliability, and innovation. With the launch of its new, fully digital manufacturing site in Birmingham, Alabama, the company—under the leadership of Chris Musser, Vice President of Operations—has embraced a digital-first strategy to fuel growth, improve responsiveness, and empower its teams to deliver better outcomes for patients and providers alike.On May 14, 2025, Asteria officially opened its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility during a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by industry partners, executives, and leadership from Biote, a key stakeholder. Guests toured the facility and experienced firsthand the impact of digital transformation in pharmaceutical operations.SCW.AI x Asteria Health: Partnership Scope and VisionAs part of the initial rollout, SCW.AI deployed Monitoring Solutions-including OEE Tracker, Labor Tracker, and Asset Tracker - across six production lines in departments such as Compression, Formulation, Labeling, and Vialing. Two additional lines are scheduled for integration in Q3 2025, alongside plans to expand the digital footprint with SCW.AI’s Digital Logbook, Action Tracker, and Scheduler - enabling quality-by-design, streamlined task execution, and AI-driven production scheduling to further elevate operational excellence.“With SCW.AI, we have built a digital backbone for the factory-where data is not just collected, it is acted on,” said Chris Musser, VP of Operations at Asteria Health. “This platform enables us to meet our growth targets while staying laser-focused on compliance, efficiency, and team performance.”“Asteria Health is part of a new generation of pharmaceutical manufacturers-agile, data-centric, and focused on scalable excellence,” said Evren Ozkaya, Ph.D., Founder & CEO of SCW.AI. “This partnership reflects what modern pharma should be: real-time visibility, intelligent operations, and a digital foundation built for speed, compliance, and sustainable growth. We’re proud to support Asteria’s vision with a platform that puts data and intelligence at the heart of manufacturing.”“Our Customer Success team worked side-by-side with Asteria’s operators and leadership to ensure a fast and smooth implementation,” added Javier Estrella, VP of Customer Success at SCW.AI. “The collaboration has been outstanding, and we’re excited to scale even further in the next phases.”About Asteria HealthAsteria Health is a 503B outsourcing facility dedicated to delivering high-quality sterile compounded medications with an uncompromising focus on patient safety and client satisfaction. Through rigorous adherence to regulatory standards and a commitment to operational excellence, Asteria ensures the reliability and consistency that healthcare providers demand. By leveraging advanced technologies and continuous process improvement, Asteria strives to perfect its operations and set a high bar for quality in the 503B pharmaceutical sector.About SCW.AISCW.AI by Supply Chain Wizard, a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and a Gartner Cool Vendor in Supply Chain Execution Technologies, is an innovative Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm and a global leader specializing in digital factory solutions. Through its cloud platform powered by Microsoft Azure, SCW.AI collaborates with manufacturers to design, develop, and implement scalable digital solutions that enable end-to-end digital supply chain transformations primarily in the pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries. These solutions leverage cutting-edge technologies like IoT, manufacturing analytics, and AI. From shop floors to executive boardrooms, SCW.AI is committed to generating sustainable value by utilizing data-driven decision-making to unleash the production potential that is already there but hidden within the company's facility.For more information about SCW.AI, please visit: scw.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

