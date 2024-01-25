SCW.AI Launches New Brand Identity
SCW.AI announces the launch of the company's new brand identity, marking a significant milestone in its evolution.
The new branding represents our strength, development, and forward-thinking attitude as we continue to lead the manufacturing industry's evolution.”MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCW.AI, a pioneer in digital transformation and a provider of cutting-edge software solutions in the manufacturing sector, announces the launch of the company's new brand identity, marking a significant milestone in its evolution.
— Evren Ozkaya, Ph.D.
The new brand identity is more than a change of symbol; it also represents the vision and mission of SCW.AI. The branding encapsulates the company's commitment to innovation, precision, and excellence in the manufacturing industry. As part of this initiative, SCW.AI has released comprehensive branding guidelines to ensure a consistent and powerful brand presence across all platforms.
As SCW.AI embarks on this exciting new chapter, Evren Ozkaya, Ph.D., Founder and CEO, reflects on the company's remarkable journey: "This February, we are celebrating the 10th year anniversary of Supply Chain Wizard. Beginning as a consulting firm and leveraging our deep industry expertise, we expanded our operations into the SaaS industry, serving the world's leading manufacturers. We take immense pride and joy in this journey of the past 10 years and where we have come from. In addition to being aesthetically pleasing, the new branding represents our strength, development, and forward-thinking attitude as we continue to lead the manufacturing industry's evolution."
The guide, available on the dedicated webpage scw.ai/id, is not just a manual; it is a blueprint for communicating the essence of SCW.AI. It includes detailed information on the company’s brand DNA, covering everything from colors and fonts to tone and imagery, ensuring that every element of the new identity tells a part of SCW.AI's story.
Each aspect of the branding – from the hexagon-inspired logo representing stability and interconnectivity, to the carefully selected color palette – is a chapter in SCW.AI’s story. It is designed to echo the company’s commitment to transforming manufacturing and supply chain operations with advanced technology.
SCW.AI invites everyone to visit scw.ai/id to download the branding guidelines and explore the details of the company's branding transformation. This hub is a resource for understanding how to effectively communicate and embody the innovation that defines SCW.AI.
About SCW.AI
SCW.AI by Supply Chain Wizard, a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and a Gartner Cool Vendor in Supply Chain Execution Technologies, is an innovative Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm and a global leader specializing in digital factory and digital supply chain solutions. Through its cloud platform, SCW.AI collaborates with manufacturers to design, develop, and implement scalable digital solutions that enable end-to-end digital supply chain transformations primarily in the pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries. These solutions leverage cutting-edge technologies like IoT, AI, and machine learning. From shop floors to executive boardrooms, SCW.AI is committed to generating sustainable value by utilizing data-driven decision-making to unleash the production potential that is already there but hidden within the company's facility.
Sezen Ucuk
SCW.AI by Supply Chain Wizard
+90 232 415 81 69
email us here
SCW.AI's New Brand Identity: Transforming Visions into Reality