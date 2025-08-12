Mooncube joins the Lofi Girl adventure - Spirit City: Lofi Sessions finds a new home in Lofi Gaming

Mooncube Games joins the Lofi Girl family! Spirit City: Lofi Sessions A customized avatar and their Spirit

Lofi Girl, known for its 24/7 livestream, is excited to welcome Mooncube Games, the indie studio behind Spirit City: Lofi Sessions, into its creative universe.

PARIS, FRANCE, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lofi Girl , the global platform known for its iconic 24/7 chill beats livestream, is excited to welcome Mooncube Games , the indie studio behind Spirit City: Lofi Sessions, into its creative universe. This marks a meaningful new chapter in a shared journey to create calming, supportive digital spaces through music, storytelling, and interactive media.Mooncube Games now officially joins Lofi Gaming, the video game division of Lofi Girl, built to explore new ways of bringing calm, creativity, and community into gaming experiences. Whether through modded experiences or original titles, Lofi Gaming extends the lo-fi philosophy into new, playful formats.A natural creative fusionLofi Girl and Mooncube Games are now working as one, blending their creative strengths to shape calming, imaginative experiences that inspire focus, self-care, and connection.Lofi Girl and Mooncube Games are now working as one, blending their creative strengths to shape new experiences. This collaboration marks more than just a partnership, it’s a natural fusion of two creative worlds with a shared vision: building peaceful, uplifting spaces for students, gamers, creators, and anyone in need of calm.At Mooncube Games, the goal has always been to create games that reflect values of kindness, empathy, and inclusivity, wrapped in rich worlds filled with memorable characters. Lofi Girl’s community-first approach and creative philosophy make this a natural match.Together, the teams will continue to grow Spirit City: Lofi Sessions, bringing new content and features to the game, while also working on future projects that blend their artistic worlds.A new creative chapterThe collaboration officially begins on August 25th, bringing a curated selection of Lofi Girl tracks to the game for the very first time. We’re excited about how this fusion enriches both our creative universes. Look forward to deeper stories, more interactive experiences, and new ways to immerse yourself in the Lofi Girl universe, through games, music and beyond.Next Stop: All AboardSpirit City’s world is about to get even bigger.Hop aboard a magical train and experience Spirit City like never before! Stay on track while enjoying breathtaking scenic locales. Settle into a customizable cozy train that moves at your speed, and discover all-new Spirits on your adventure.Spirit City: All Aboard! is arriving on August 25th, 2025.About Lofi GirlLofi Girl is the iconic face of lo-fi hip hop on YouTube, known for her 24/7 livestream that soundtracks study sessions, creative work, and moments of calm for over 15 million subscribers around the world. What began as a simple music stream has grown into a global platform, blending chill beats, animated visuals, and storytelling. From her quiet desk, Lofi Girl continues to shape the lo-fi genre and expand her creative universe.About Mooncube Games & Spirit CityMooncube Games is an indie team based in Montreal, Canada. Mooncube believes in the power of games to evoke emotions, inspire change, and provide a safe space for players, and these values shine through in every aspect of the Spirit City experience.Spirit City: Lofi Sessions is a gamified focus tool set to a soothing lo-fi soundtrack. Discover and collect Spirits, customize your cozy virtual space, and facilitate your real-life tasks with a collection of handy features designed to improve concentration and ease stress.

Lofi Girl study radio

