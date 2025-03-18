Lofi Girl Celebrates 10 Years of chill beats with a week-long anniversary event

Decorated version of the main hip hop radio New POV radio

Lofi Girl, the YouTube channel known for its 24/7 lo-fi beats radio, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a series of special events throughout the week.

FRANCE, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lofi Girl, the beloved YouTube channel known for its iconic 24/7 lo-fi beats radio, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a series of special events throughout the week. Since its creation, Lofi Girl has provided millions of listeners with the perfect background music for studying and relaxing. To mark this milestone, and as a thank you to its loyal community, the channel has prepared new experiences, community-driven surprises and more!A Week of Special Releases and EventsWhat’s an anniversary without balloons? This week, you can enjoy a decorated version of the iconic Lofi Girl 24/7 hip hop radio , setting the mood for this occasion. On Tuesday, fans will experience a POV version of the main radio, offering a first-person perspective of Lofi Girl’s world, inviting viewers to see through her eyes as she studies and writes in her notebook.Other surprises such as a custom Lofi Girl PC giveaway and a special anniversary video are to be expected to release later this week. You’re all invited to tune in this week to enjoy this special event with the community!Speaking of the community, fans were also invited to choose a special gift for Lofi Girl, which will appear permanently on the main lofi hip hop radio, a gesture that reflects Lofi Girl's ongoing commitment to its dedicated audience. Stay tuned on their social media platforms to find out what it is.A Celebration of Music, Community, and CreativityFor ten years, Lofi Girl has been more than just a music channel, it has been a community-driven cultural space. Whether listeners discovered the channel recently or have been part of the journey since the early days, this anniversary is a tribute to the fans who have made it all possible.Created in 2015, ChilledCow used to curate lo-fi music for the fans of a newly emerging genre. It quickly grew in popularity and in 2017, the very first version of Lofi Girl, as we know her today, was released. The “lofi hip hop radio 📚 beats to relax/study to” is a 24/7 live radio broadcasting a curation of lo-fi tracks created by the Lofi Records artists and gathers over 35.000 simultaneous viewers daily.Musicians and artists began to join the initiative, and in 2019, Lofi Records was launched to provide a creative home for the thriving community of over 300 talented musicians passionate about their craft.In 2022, the YouTube channel surpassed 10 million subscribers. Additionally, that year saw the creation of Lofi Studio, Lofi Girl's in-house art studio, to support the channel's visual content and animations.In 2023, after years of anticipation from dedicated fans, the unveiling of an unusual blue window outside Lofi Girl's room marked a pivotal moment for the channel. This event introduced a brand-new character, Lofi Boy, and a new radio livestream featuring the Synthwave genre. Additionally, that year marked the release of Lofi Girl's first-ever music video for the track Snowman by WYS, which has since garnered over 3 million views.Over the years, Lofi Girl has collaborated with numerous beloved brands, spurring innovative projects. These include creative collaborations such as the personalized profile decorations on Discord, sponsoring the Chess.com annual competition, as well as remix and original compilations that seamlessly blend different universes, for instance with LEGO, SEGA or Renault.In 2024, Lofi Gaming was launched to develop new initiatives for video games, starting with UGC experiences on Fortnite and Minecraft. The team aims to create cozy gaming experiences that make the Lofi universe playable and tangible, bringing the soothing essence of Lofi Girl into interactive environments.Looking ahead to 2025, the channel is poised to unveil a host of exciting new ventures, along with fresh challenges and surprises for the community.Looking AheadWhile celebrating this milestone, the team looks ahead to an even more creative future. Lofi Girl will continue to bring fresh and innovative releases, explore new genres, and push the boundaries of storytelling and musical creation. With an ever-expanding universe and many projects in the works for the months and years to come, the journey is far from over.Lofi Girl remains committed to human-made music and art, staying true to its core values. The creative teams have never relied on AI-generated creations, ensuring that every track and visual asset remains a heartfelt, human expression of creativity.About Lofi GirlLofi Girl started as a YouTube channel in 2015 and has since grown into a globally recognized brand with over 15 million subscribers and billions of streams across multiple platforms. It is known for its renowned 24/7 livestreams featuring relaxing lo-fi music, an iconic animated character, and a strong creative community. Over the years, Lofi Girl has expanded into publishing, gaming, and merchandising, building a loyal audience worldwide.

