EGLE staffers headed to U.P. State Fair August 11 to 17 to provide helpful information

EGLE staffers are headed to Escanaba for a full week of fun, learning, and community at the Upper Peninsula State Fair from August 11 to 17, and you don’t want to miss this! Swing by the Ruth Butler Exhibition Building, during fair hours, where the EGLE team will be bringing the excitement of cool resources for educators, families, and curious minds of all ages.

What’s waiting for you?

Hands on tools, like the Enviroscapes, 3-D models that are designed for environmental education, that bring learning to life. These can be easily accessed at EGLE’s Marquette District Office.

Think career goals – curious about what we do? Find out how you can build a future with us.

Radon 101 - tips that you can use for keeping you and your home safe

MI Green Schools – through the promotion of environmental stewardship, the program helps schools protect Michigan’s air, land, and water ecosystems.

EGLE Classroom – discover resources for Lending Station demonstrations, educational videos, and EnviroSchool series on EGLE’s YouTube channel.

Whether you are a student, educator, parent, or just someone who loves to learn new things, we’ve got something for you. Let’s make this fair week unforgettable.