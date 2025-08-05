Nagisa Bakery by Katsunori Nagai Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Nagisa Bakery

Katsunori Nagai's Innovative Nagisa Bakery Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly prestigious A' Design Award , a respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Katsunori Nagai 's exceptional work, "Nagisa Bakery," as the Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This accolade underscores the significance of Nagai's innovative design within the interior design industry, positioning it as a noteworthy contribution to the field.Nagisa Bakery's award-winning design holds significant relevance for the interior design industry and its clientele. By embodying current trends and needs within the sector, Nagai's work aligns seamlessly with industry standards and practices. The bakery's thoughtful layout and aesthetic choices offer practical benefits for users, showcasing innovation and functionality that resonate with stakeholders across the interior design landscape.Katsunori Nagai's Nagisa Bakery design stands apart through its masterful blend of shore and sea elements, expressed through line-emphasizing compositions and a carefully curated color palette. The unique display of baguettes as surfboards against corrugated slate, a material reminiscent of beach hut roofs, adds a distinctive touch. The ceiling's eight shades of blue louvers, arranged to embody the melody of Nagisa Hotel, further elevate the space's visual appeal and atmospheric qualities.This well-deserved recognition from the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a catalyst for Katsunori Nagai and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of design excellence. The accolade not only validates the caliber of Nagisa Bakery's design but also sets the stage for future innovative projects that challenge conventions and inspire the industry as a whole.Interested parties may learn more about Nagisa Bakery's award-winning design at:About Katsunori NagaiKatsunori Nagai, the representative of Re+ Design Lab, has been passionate about architecture, interior design, crafts, and art from a young age. After studying at an art university, Nagai embarked on a career as a spatial designer, tackling a wide array of projects spanning restaurants, retail stores, offices, homes, and hospitals. With a meticulous, workshop-like approach, Nagai brings customers' ideas to life, delivering added value that surpasses expectations.About Nagisa BakeryNagisa Bakery, located in Minami-ku, Sakai City, Osaka Prefecture, is the brainchild of Toyoki Tanaka, the representative of Toyo General Insurance Office Co., Ltd., renowned as Japan's most energetic insurance company. Committed to providing fresh, safe, and delicious bread without additives or preservatives, Nagisa Bakery aims to support the health and happiness of the local community. By infusing each loaf with sincerity and care, the bakery seeks to energize and bring joy to all who partake in its offerings.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that exhibit creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards through innovative use of materials, technology, and thoughtful development. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, aesthetics, ergonomics, and more.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is an esteemed international competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionaries and leading agencies to innovative companies and influential brands, the award offers a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. By participating, entrants demonstrate their superior design capabilities and contribute to advancing the industry and shaping future trends. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements that positively impact the global community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the distinguished jury members, view past laureates, and submit their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.