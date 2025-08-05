Bath Products Bottle from Yuan Awarded Recycled Content Certification via SGS Green Marks Program

SGS undertook audits of production and product formulation to certify the bottle's recycled content Jung-Yuan Chiang, CEO of Yuan, speaking at the SGS Taiwan Sustainability Forum.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, has awarded SGS green marks certification to Taiwan-based personal care brand Yuan, verifying the recycled content of its PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) bottle for bath products.The internationally recognized certification authenticates that the percentage of post-consumer recycled content utilized by Yuan is ‘greater than 95%,’ as assessed against ISO 14021 or EN 15343. Through raw material tracking and comparison of production materials, SGS was able to validate the manufacturer's declared proportion of recycled materials and prove that the recycled materials come from verifiable sources.Yuan’s achievement is the result of a two-year packaging design and production development cycle which aligns with its commitment to the reduce, reuse, recycle concept in its manufacturing chain. Recycled content certification, the first that Yuan had applied for under the SGS green marks program, was sought to comply with Taiwan’s Ministry of Environment regulations, win the trust of environmentally conscious consumers, and facilitate marketing and sales into both home and export markets.As well as providing the testing and analysis required for certification, SGS identified various opportunities to support Yuan’s growth in eco-conscious global markets, such as improving the company’s recycled material management system.Yuan chose SGS as its certification partner because of the company’s existing recognition by the Taiwan Ministry of Environment – the country’s primary agency for overseeing governance of carbon-reduction efforts – and the existence of the company’s large team with its substantial expertise and experience.Yuan’s verified packaging is now used in its home market as well as for products exported to North America and Europe. The potential uses for this type of bottle extends to other personal care products and other chemicals.SGS green marksSGS launched green marks (in full, the SGS Environmental Claim Certification/Verification Scheme) in 2023. The scheme provides independent third-party verification of specific environmental attributes of the materials and/or processes used in the manufacture and supply of products. This, in turn, enables brands, manufacturers, suppliers and retailers to meet increasing consumer and regulatory demand for environmentally preferable products and services.SGS green marks are based on recognized standards such as ISO/IEC 17065, ISO/IEC 17029, ISO 14065 and ISO 14021. Compliance is confirmed through rigorous assessment in SGS’s global network of laboratories. They not only provide valuable competitive advantage but also reduce the risk of greenwashing.SGS recently launched IMPACT NOW for sustainability , a new concept in the delivery of sustainability services designed to address ever-changing market demands and the urgent needs of the planet. Acknowledging that every organization is at a different stage in the sustainability journey, the platform provides tailored solutions to assist clients in achieving their specific goals, consolidating SGS’s offerings under four strategic pillars: Climate, Circularity, Nature and ESG assurance.Find out more about SGS green marks certification.About YuanYuan has manufactured a variety of personal care products since 2005. Its range includes natural soaps, shampoos, body wash, skincare, haircare and hand sanitizers. Its products combine biological technology with essential oils and locally grown herbs as the principal ingredients. Blending is based on the ancient Taiwanese concept of herbal nourishment which, as well as cleansing and sustenance, promotes natural stress reduction.About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

