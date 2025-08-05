Istanbul Kasaba by Aynur Kirduk Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Istanbul Kasaba

Aynur Kirduk's Istanbul Kasaba project receives prestigious Bronze A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design category.

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Aynur Kirduk 's Istanbul Kasaba project as the Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated by the Istanbul Kasaba design within the competitive interior design industry.The Bronze A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds significant relevance for the interior design community and its stakeholders. It showcases designs that align with current trends, advance industry standards, and offer practical benefits to users. By receiving this recognition, Istanbul Kasaba demonstrates its ability to meet the evolving needs of the industry while setting new benchmarks for functionality and aesthetics.Istanbul Kasaba stands out as a remarkable three-story villa design that seamlessly blends modern and Art Deco styles in a nature-integrated setting. The project's distinctive features include loft ceilings, expansive glass facades, and personalized zones tailored to various activities. The ground floor houses social areas, while the basement features a music studio, and the top floor boasts an office, bar, and cinema corner. The use of natural materials, custom furniture, and artistic details creates a harmonious living experience that prioritizes both functionality and aesthetics.This prestigious recognition from the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a testament to Aynur Kirduk's commitment to excellence and innovation. It motivates the design team to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new avenues for creating exceptional living spaces that resonate with users and elevate industry standards. The award also highlights the potential for Istanbul Kasaba to inspire future projects and influence the direction of interior design as a whole.Istanbul Kasaba was brought to life through the dedicated efforts of Aynur Kirduk, who led the design process and oversaw the project's implementation. The project also benefited from the contributions of talented Turkish artists such as Zeynep Inal Engin, Atalay Koseoglu, Kazım Borna, and Fuat Ozsozer, whose works added significant meaning and value to the overall design.Interested parties may learn more about the Istanbul Kasaba project and its designers at:About Aynur KirdukAynur Kirduk is a renowned interior designer from Turkey with over two decades of experience in the field. Through her work with prestigious firms and architectural offices, she has developed a unique design philosophy that balances aesthetics and functionality. In 2021, Kirduk established her own brand, Aynur Kirduk Concept Design, where she continues to create personalized space designs that reflect the needs and lifestyles of her clients. Her attention to detail and ability to transform spaces with original designs have earned her a reputation as an innovative force in the interior design industry.About Aynur Kirduk Concept Design Ic MimarlikAynur Kirduk Concept Design, founded in 2020, approaches interior and exterior decoration as an art form that brings preferences to life and provides insights into lifestyle. The studio is dedicated to crafting unique, custom designs that merge aesthetic appeal with functionality. Each project is seen as an opportunity to challenge limits and set new quality benchmarks. By providing a unique perspective on turnkey commercial and residential projects, Aynur Kirduk Concept Design demonstrates meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to addressing the needs of their clients.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. The award acknowledges designers who skillfully blend form and function, offering solutions that enhance lives and well-being. Winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, ergonomics, and attention to detail. The Bronze A' Design Award signifies a notable achievement in the field of interior design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence and innovation in interior design. Organized annually since 2008, the award welcomes a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands from all countries. The competition provides a platform for entrants to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior design capabilities. Winning the A' Design Award offers laureates increased visibility and status within the competitive interior design industry. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://interiordesignawards.net

