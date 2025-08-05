Urla by Aynur Kirduk Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Urla

Aynur Kirduk's Exceptional Summer House Design Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Aynur Kirduk 's "Urla" as the Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of Kirduk's summer house design, positioning it among the finest in the industry.The Bronze A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds significant relevance for the interior design community and its stakeholders. By recognizing designs that exemplify creativity, functionality, and adherence to industry best practices, this award sets a benchmark for excellence. Kirduk's "Urla" serves as an inspiration for designers and demonstrates the tangible benefits of thoughtful, user-centric design for both clients and end-users."Urla" stands out for its harmonious blend of modern aesthetics and natural elements. The single-story structure features expansive windows that create a seamless connection between the interior and the stunning Urla landscape. Kirduk's meticulous selection of materials, including micro concrete flooring, natural wood, and luxurious fabrics, contributes to a warm and inviting atmosphere. The design's attention to detail, from the arched niche in the bedroom to the unique marble TV unit, elevates the space to a level of refined sophistication.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Aynur Kirduk's commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new standards in interior design. The accolade is expected to inspire the designer and her team to continue exploring innovative solutions that enhance the lives of those who inhabit the spaces they create. As "Urla" gains international exposure, it has the potential to influence trends and spark meaningful conversations within the industry.Interested parties may learn more about this exceptional design at:About Aynur KirdukAynur Kirduk Concept Design is recognized as a design and implementation studio with an innovative perspective in the industry. Its founder, Aynur Kırduk, has been a professional with significant experience in interior design since 2000, having participated in various projects in this field. By working with prestigious firms and architectural offices, she has developed personalized space designs and managed implementation processes. In 2021, she established her own brand, transferring her experiences and design philosophy to her own business.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. These designs showcase the skill and dedication of their creators in developing innovative solutions that enhance functionality and aesthetics. The award acknowledges the potential of these designs to positively influence industry standards and improve quality of life. Winning the Bronze A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category signifies excellence in areas such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, ergonomics, and attention to detail.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes and promotes excellence in interior design. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary individuals to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design. By celebrating innovative designs that positively impact society, the award inspires and advances the interior design industry. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interiordesignaward.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.