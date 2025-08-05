Global Sustainability in Focus: TGM Research Highlights Everyday Actions, Challenges, and Opportunities

Perceived impact of climate change Awareness of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (3R) 1 Environmental Support Actions

Spanning 34 countries, the report uncovers how people perceive, practice, and push for sustainable change.

Consumers care about their impact, but intention and action are still misaligned. This report helps businesses and policymakers understand what drives—and delays—sustainable behavior.” — Greg Laski, Founder and CEO of TGM Research

SINGAPORE, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TGM Research , a technology-driven market research company specializing in global online data collection, has released its highly anticipated TGM Global Sustainability Report 2024 . Drawing insights from 34 countries and 18,985 respondents, the report highlights key sustainability behaviors, levels of climate concern, and regional trends shaping the global movement toward greener lifestyle.The sustainability landscape continues to evolve, driven by increasing climate awareness, shifting consumer priorities, and the growing demand for eco-friendly products and practices. While sustainability is becoming an important part of everyday life, the gap between awareness and action remains a key challenge. The report highlights the most common sustainable behaviors as well as the barriers that continue to hold back wider adoption.Greg Laski, CEO of TGM Research, commented:“Consumers worldwide are becoming more conscious of their environmental impact, yet our data shows that intention and action are still misaligned. This report aims to help businesses, policymakers, and advocacy groups understand where consumers stand, what motivates them, and what hinders their sustainability journey.”Key Trends from the TGM Global Sustainability Report 20241. Climate Concern Is Widespread• 47% of global respondents are extremely or very concerned about climate change.• 81% believe that climate change will harm future generations.• LATAM and Africa report the highest concern among all regions, with 94% recognizing the long-term impact of climate change.2. Sustainable habits are becoming part of everyday life• 46% of consumers recycle regularly, and 33% use public transportation, carpooling, or other alternative transport options to reduce carbon footprint.• 25% actively avoid buying from environmentally unfriendly companies.• Regional variations:o APAC (53%) & LATAM (47%): Consumers focus on reduced, reused, recycled materials to minimize waste.o Europe: 23% cut back on or eliminated meat consumption, making it a frontrunner in dietary shifts for environmental sustainability.o Africa: 34% have installed renewable energy solutions at home, making it a leader in household-level renewable adoption.o Middle East: Engagement in local conservation initiatives are on the rise (23%)3. The 3Rs education gaps persist• Globally, 49% are still unfamiliar with the “3R” concept (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle), pointing to a need for better public awareness.• APAC leads in 3R awareness, with 49% are familiar with the 3R concept.4. Packaging preferences are shifting• 76% are willing to choose recycled packaging, even if it’s less aesthetically pleasing, signaling demand for eco-friendly product design.5. Barriers to adopt remain significant• 43% cite high costs of sustainable products, 26% insufficient local recycling facilities, and 24% lack of information as top obstacles to adopting sustainable lifestyles.• APAC consumers face limited availability challenges regarding recycled products, while Middle East and Africa struggle with safety concerns.Access the Full ReportFor deeper insights into regional sustainability trends, consumer behaviors, and emerging green practices, download our full report at https://tgmresearch.com/global-sustainability-insights-2024.html For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or tailored sustainability insights, contact press@tgmresearch.comMethodologyThe study was conducted using Computer-Assisted Web Interviews (CAWI) with a representative sample of 18,985 adults aged 18–55+ across 34 countries. The fieldwork included a nationally representative sample in terms of age and gender for each country. The countries surveyed were Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, UK, Ukraine, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Australia, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Nigeria, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA.About TGM ResearchTGM Research (TGM) is a global market research company specializing in first party data collection, online panel surveys and advanced research technology. The company delivers fast, high-quality insights to support better business decisions.With a team of over 50 professionals working remotely across four continents, TGM combines global reach with local expertise. Its innovative approach ensures reliable data and flexible solutions for clients worldwide.

