Christmas Insights 2025 in the USA: Trends in Planning, Spending, and Purpose

Christmas Spending Factors that drive Christmas Choices Christmas Gifts

TGM 2025 Christmas Insights show a shift toward purposeful, practical giving as Americans shop earlier and spend smarter this holiday season.

The 2025 holiday shopper is not cutting back, they’re thinking smarter. Americans are spending with intention. It is about buying what matters, for the people who matter, at the right time.” — Greg Laski, CEO of TGM Research

SINGAPORE, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, American shoppers are proving that Christmas is no longer about chasing discounts. According to the latest TGM Christmas Insights 2025 report, consumers across the United States are redefining what value means during the holidays.“The 2025 holiday shopper is not cutting back, they’re thinking smarter,” said Greg Laski, TGM's CEO. “Americans are spending with intention. It is about buying what matters, for the people who matter, at the right time.”Key Findings in USA Christmas Insights 2025:Holiday shopping starts earlier:• 21% begin shopping in October or earlier, and 22% in early November• The Black Friday rush has evolved into a month-long series of digital deal events, marking a new rhythm for the season.Spending remains generous but intentional:• Most Americans plan to spend between $100–$499 on gifts this year.• Younger adults budget $100–$249, while one-third of older shoppers spend $500+.• Price (71%), discounts (49%) and product quality (49%) are the leading factors in purchasing decisions. Americans are favoring quality over quantity.Hybrid shopping is the new norm:• Nearly 60% of consumers plan to buy most or all their gifts online• 20% will shop mainly in-store.• 32% expect to shop both online and in-store, blending convenience with experience.Top gift categories: Clothing (63%) and gift cards (51%) top the list, followed by electronics (44%), toys (44%), and food & beverages (39%) showing how Americans mix practicality and excitement in their giving.Implications for Brands and RetailersThe data suggests a powerful shift in holiday behavior: planning starts earlier, purchasing gets smarter, and emotion drives decision-making. To stay relevant, brands should engage consumers early, deliver genuine value through both price and quality, and create smooth, reliable journeys across online and in-store channels.As consumers prepare for this year's holiday season, TGM Christmas Insights Report 2025 provides a helpful resource to assist with holiday shopping needs: https://tgmresearch.com/global-christmas-insights-report-2025.html ---Methodology TGM Research conducted 502 computer-assisted web interviews (CAWI) with US adults aged 18–54 between 16th September 2025 and 25 September 2025. The data was nationally representative by age and gender. All responses were verified, cleaned, and weighted for statistical reliability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.