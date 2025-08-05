Fluxx Awards USA 2025 Now Open for Nominations

FLUXX Awards 2025 USA

The event is scheduled for 4th & 5th December 2025 in the United States. Interested applicants can apply for the category of business and healthcare

KALISPELL, MT, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the incredible momentum of the Fluxx Awards in Hong Kong and the much-anticipated Fluxx Conference in Doha, Fluxx Events proudly announces its next global destination—the United States. Set to unfold on December 4 & 5, 2025 at JW Marriott, Las Vegas, Fluxx Awards USA will bring together business pioneers, healthcare leaders, and changemakers for a two-day celebration of impact, innovation, and influence.

Nominations are now officially open for individuals and organisations creating measurable impact in the realms of business and healthcare. Award categories span across Technology, HR, Marketing, Education, Finance, and Healthcare, recognising excellence and leadership in today’s most vital sectors.

Day One will spotlight Elite Business Minds, where founders, CEOs, and industry leaders will converge to exchange ideas and celebrate game-changing innovation. From visionary thinking to disruptive models, the evening will honour those who have led with purpose, agility, and impact.

Day Two will shine a light on Healthcare & Wellness Elites, featuring trailblazers from across the medical and wellness spectrum. From frontline healthcare champions to wellness innovators and digital health disruptors, this day is a tribute to those redefining care, access, and well-being in an evolving global landscape.

With its expanding global footprint, Fluxx Events continues to build a reputation for curating exclusive, high-value gatherings that combine elite recognition with meaningful dialogue. Fluxx Awards USA 2025 will welcome a dynamic community of C-suite executives, investors, policy influencers, health professionals, and impact leaders to one powerful stage.

Abhishek Narayan, Co-Founder & CEO of Fluxx Events, shared: “The United States represents limitless potential and global ambition. It is a proud moment to see the Fluxx family grow and thrive in this land of opportunity. Our expansion here is not just a milestone - it’s a testament to the strength of our vision and the global relevance of our mission. Beyond the awards, the event aims to foster collaboration, spark new ideas, and create lasting partnerships across industries and geographies.”

Whether you're an innovator, entrepreneur, or changemaker - Fluxx Awards USA 2025 invites you to nominate, connect, and lead on a world stage.

Nominations are now open. Apply here: https://www.fluxxevents.com/nominate-now

About Fluxx Events

Fluxx Events is an exclusive global platform dedicated to celebrating innovation, leadership, and transformative achievements across a wide spectrum of industries. With a mission to inspire, empower, and elevate the voices shaping our future, Fluxx curates world-class experiences that foster strategic collaboration and high-impact dialogue. Its flagship properties—Fluxx Awards and Fluxx Conference—span global destinations including Hong Kong, Qatar, and the United States, and bring together over 1,000 participants across 100+ award categories. Anchored in excellence, inclusion, and forward-thinking leadership, Fluxx Events is redefining the landscape of recognition with purpose and prestige.

