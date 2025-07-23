Fluxx Conference 2025 Opens Award Nominations

FLUXX Conference 2025

• The conference is scheduled for 3&4th October 2025 in Doha, Qatar • Interested applicants can apply for the category of business and healthcare

Fluxx Conference is a global platform where business and healthcare leaders meet to exchange ideas, drive innovation, and build solutions with real-world impact.” — Abhishek Narayan

DOHA, QATAR, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the tremendous success of the Fluxx Awards in Hong Kong, which celebrated global trailblazers across industries, Fluxx Events is proud to bring its flagship experience to the Middle East with Fluxx Conference 2025. Set in the heart of Doha, this landmark event promises to elevate the global stage for business and healthcare elites on 3rd and 4th October 2025.

Award nominations are now officially open for individuals, leaders, and organizations creating a meaningful impact in the fields of business and healthcare. Categories include Technology, HR, Marketing, Education, Finance, and Healthcare, recognizing trailblazers who are redefining excellence across these vital sectors.

Day One of the conference will feature leading voices from across industries sharing insights on business, innovation, sustainability and emerging trends. Expect powerful keynotes, engaging panel discussions, and networking experiences designed to spark collaboration across business sectors. The day will conclude with the Fluxx Awards Ceremony, celebrating exceptional achievements across business industries followed by a Night of Elegance: Soirée, Gala Dinner and Exclusive Entertainment.

Day Two will spotlight the healthcare elite, diving deep into the evolving landscape of global health. The agenda will explore critical conversations around the future of healthcare, unpacking the nuances of the industry and the transformative role of digital health technologies. From panel discussions to keynote sessions to recognising achievers to gala night, the day will bring together medical visionaries, digital health disruptors, and wellness pioneers—all under one roof, shaping what’s next for healthcare worldwide.

With a long-term vision to host purpose-driven, high-impact gatherings, Fluxx Events has become a name associated with elite networking, value-driven conversations, and exclusive experiences. Fluxx Conference 2025 will bring together a powerful mix of C-suite executives, Founders, investors, health leaders, and policy makers, positioning it as a premier destination for idea exchange and high-value collaboration.

Beyond discussions and awards, the event is designed to foster real connections that go beyond traditional conferences creating space for lasting partnerships and global opportunities and recognition.

Whether you're an entrepreneur, corporate leader, healthcare innovator, or changemaker Fluxx Conference 2025 invites you to nominate, connect, and lead on a global stage.

Nominations are now open. Apply here: https://www.fluxxconference.com/nominate-now/

About Fluxx Events

Fluxx Events is an exclusive global platform dedicated to celebrating innovation, leadership, and transformative achievements across a broad range of industries. With a mission to inspire, empower, and recognize the individuals and organizations shaping the future, it curates world-class experiences that foster strategic collaboration and high-impact dialogue among the world’s most influential voices. Fluxx Events features two flagship entities, Fluxx Awards, a prestigious recognition platform bringing together over 1,000 participants across 100+ award categories and supported by 20+ strategic partners and 10+ leading sponsors - in Hong Kong and the USA, honoring excellence and spotlighting transformative contributions across sectors, and, Fluxx Conference, an elite thought leadership forum that brings together global experts, decision makers, and changemakers to exchange ideas and drive solutions for the future – in Qatar. Anchored in a commitment to excellence, diversity, and purposeful leadership, Fluxx Events is a catalyst for global progress—where innovation meets recognition, and leadership is celebrated with meaning and impact.

To know more, visit:

https://www.fluxxevents.com/

https://www.fluxxconference.com/



