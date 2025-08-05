Saudi Arabia Launches National Ranger Occupational Standard to Strengthen Protected Areas Management Saudi Arabia Launches National Ranger Occupational Standard to Strengthen Protected Areas Management

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marking World Ranger Day, the National Center for Wildlife has officially launched the National Occupational Skill Standard for Reserve Rangers, a pioneering national framework designed to professionalize the ranger workforce and strengthen the management of protected areas across the Kingdom.The announcement was made during a high-level workshop titled “National Ranger Occupational Standard: Ambition and Empowerment”, held under the patronage of His Excellency Eng. Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture and Chairman of the NCW Board. The event was attended by the Center’s CEO Dr. Mohammed Qurban, President of the International Ranger Federation Chris Galliers, and a number of international experts and conservation practitioners.The standard was developed using the globally recognized DACUM and SCID methodologies, which is fully aligned with the competencies of the International Ranger Federation. It outlines 12 core duties and 110 operational tasks across key domains including protection, wildlife monitoring, enforcement, guiding, and emergency response.“The launch of this standard on World Ranger Day highlights Saudi Arabia’s commitment to developing a professional ranger workforce dedicated to safeguarding our natural heritage,” said Dr. Qurban. “Coinciding with this international occasion, the initiative reinforces the Kingdom’s solidarity with the global ranger community and highlights the critical role rangers play in achieving national and international biodiversity goals.”The standard was co-created by 21 experts, including 18 rangers from national protected areas and three senior international advisors. It also led to the development of 15 comprehensive training modules designed to strengthen field performance and support competency-based development.As a national reference, the framework ensures consistency, professionalism, and institutional support for rangers across all protected areas in Saudi Arabia. Its complete alignment with international criteria positions it as a potential regional benchmark for conservation capacity building.Chris Galliers, President of the International Ranger Federation, said: “This milestone marks a significant advancement in empowering conservation personnel with the skills and training needed to address today’s environmental challenges. It also highlights the commitment of the Kingdom’s leadership and commitment to biodiversity conservation and environmental sustainability.”The launch of the National Occupational Skill Standard for Reserve Rangers represents a major step toward equipping conservation personnel with the tools and training necessary to meet today’s environmental challenges. It reflects the Kingdom’s leadership in biodiversity protection and environmental sustainability.

