Project $RESCUE says Congo bushfires underline its goals for every community, every victim

Bushfires indications in central Africa

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forest fires raging in central Africa have barely raised a mention in media globally, but for residents actually facing the flames, whose lives are at risk or have lost homes, it’s a catastrophe.During the past week, fire in the Democratic Republic of Congo has burned through more than 45,000 hectares and destroyed at least 1500 homes .But in the aftermath of the recent massive headline-grabbing earthquake in Russia, the fires are of little global interest – the world’s attention is seemingly on ‘bigger issues’. Project $RESCUE is a blockchain powered funding platform that recognises the needs of all communities facing natural disasters and emergencies, no matter how remote or how small and vulnerable – including those communities in Africa.The platform notes the increasing number of reported natural disasters globally – including earthquakes, tsunamis, mudslides, floods and forest fire – and the accompanying need for adequate funding for preparedness, training, rescue equipment, expert personnel, and logistics.Records show that wildfires across central Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo have almost doubled in the past two decades due to hot, dry conditions and developments like deforestation. The subsequent demand for improved responses, powered by platforms like Project $RESCUE, will also continue to rise.Project $RESCUE provides a solution by connecting socially motivated investors with public safety projects globally, utilising the transparent funding mechanisms in blockchain technology to raise funds that help communities in need while also delivering sustainable returns – including those such as in Africa.“Bushfires, earthquakes, and every other natural disaster and emergency, all need well-resourced response missions, and that costs money,” a Project $RESCUE spokesperson said.“Project Rescue is designed to bring together the blockchain investor community to collectively contribute to funding needed to respond quickly and professionally – with the right training and equipment - to assist anyone affected by natural disasters, anywhere.”Emergency response funding has been inconsistent for years, with the efforts of governments and non-government organisations being increasingly stretched. Project $RESCUE empowers individuals and organisations to contribute to the solution by helping fund life-saving initiatives in a mission-driven investment ecosystem.Learn more about Project $RESCUE: https://www.projectrescue.xyz/ Track Project $RESCUE on CoinMarketCap

