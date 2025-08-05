Mary Cross' Phyllis Hyman Tribute Returns to Resorts Casino with TWO Soul-Stirring Shows – Saturday, October 4, 2025

Oct 4th Resorts PH 2 Shows North to Shore Festival Official Selection Community Arts Awardee Mary Cross Music Logo

NJPAC, North2Shore Prudential present Mary Cross’ Phyllis Hyman Tribute for two powerful Performances – Saturday, October 4, 2025 – 3PM & 7PM - AC N2S Festival

These performances are deeply personal to me. I am honored to bring Ms. Hyman's music & elegance to the stage, creating moments we can all treasure together, connected by the legacy she left behind.” — Mary Cross

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Back by popular demand, In a night destined to be both emotionally moving and musically unforgettable, acclaimed vocalist Mary Cross will return to the stage at Resorts Casino Hotel on Saturday, October 4, 2025, for two special performances honoring the late, great Phyllis Hyman on what would have been her 76th Heavenly Birthday. The shows, at 3 PM (Matinee) and 7 PM (Evening), are part of the Atlantic City North to Shore Festival and promise an evening of elegance, artistry, and heartfelt musical storytelling.For the second consecutive year, Mary Cross has been hand-selected to represent the North to Shore Festival with her one-of-a-kind tribute to the legendary singer. Known affectionately as the “Mother of Cool Smoke” for her warm contralto tone and smoky delivery, Cross will bring Hyman’s timeless catalog to life with the backing of her dynamic 2NspireU Band.An Evening of Timeless MusicPhyllis Hyman’s music continues to resonate with audiences' decades after her passing. Her voice, an intoxicating blend of jazz, soul, and R&B, left an indelible mark on the music world. Mary Cross — whose artistry has been compared to the likes of Nancy Wilson, Sarah Vaughan, and Nina Simone — is uniquely suited to interpret Hyman’s classics.Audiences can expect to hear stunning renditions of favorites such as: You Know How to Love Me; Living All Alone; Living In Confusion; Old Friend; The Answer Is You and many more hidden gems from Hyman’s expansive catalog.This year’s tribute will also feature a special homage to two other iconic women in music: Roberta Flack and Angie Stone, highlighting Mary’s versatility and commitment to honoring the artistry of these two female vocalists.A Stage Steeped in HistoryResorts Casino Hotel holds a special place in Atlantic City’s entertainment legacy. As the first legal casino outside Nevada, Resorts has been a hub for top-tier performances for decades. The venue’s beautiful theatre has hosted countless legends, and on October 4, Mary Cross will join their ranks — bringing with her a performance that is equal parts tribute, celebration, and personal expression.Elegance Meets AuthenticityMary Cross’s performances are as visually captivating as they are musically compelling. Each show is a carefully crafted experience that blends sound, style, and sentiment. Known for her impeccable stage presence, Mary will once again grace the stage in signature gowns and regal headpieces exclusively designed by American Hats LLC, led by President & CEO Georgiette Morgan Thomas of Philadelphia, PA.#MaryCross #PhyllisHyman #AtlanticCityConcert #NorthToShore #LiveSoulMusic #TributeConcert #ResortsCasino #JazzSoulVibes #Prudential # MaryCrossMusic Location:Resorts Casino Hotel1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401Tickets:Ticketmaster.com; marycrossmusic.com;Available via Resorts Casino Box Office and official ticketing partners.Showtimes:• Saturday, October 4, 2025o Matinee: 3:00 PMo Evening Show: 7:00 PMThese designs evoke the glamour and sophistication of Phyllis Hyman’s era, transporting audiences back to a time when live performance was an art form steeped in elegance and emotional connection.Music with PurposeIn addition to celebrating Hyman’s musical legacy, this event carries a mission of advocacy and support. A portion of the proceeds will benefit NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), an organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.Phyllis Hyman’s own life story makes this cause deeply meaningful. By aligning the tribute with NAMI’s work, Mary Cross not only honors Hyman’s artistry but also helps bring awareness and resources to mental health advocacy.About Mary CrossSouth Jersey native Mary Cross is an accomplished independent artist, songwriter, arranger, producer, and the founder of the 2NspireU Band and Mary Cross Quartet/Quintet. Over her 15+ year career, she has built a reputation for sold-out concerts, powerful vocal delivery, and an unwavering dedication to preserving the legacies of legendary women in music.Mary is a self-produced and self-managed artist whose work extends beyond the stage. She is a passionate advocate for youth in the arts, colleagues in the creative industry, and music lovers worldwide. Through her nonprofit, Muzikworks, she creates opportunities for aspiring musicians, provides performance coaching, and fosters community connections through music.Known for her emotive storytelling and rich contralto voice, Mary has performed at venues across the country, from intimate jazz clubs to large festival stages. Her artistry has garnered awards, honors, and a devoted fan base that values her authenticity and artistry.Tickets:Available at the Resorts Box Office, Ticketmaster.com, or MaryCrossMusic.com. Join the mailing list for quarterly newsletter updates and exclusive content

Mary Cross' Phyllis Hyman Tribute * RESORTS Casino Hotel * Oct 4 2025 * 2 Shows 3pm & 7pm

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.