NJPAC & North2Shore present A Phyllis Hyman Tribute featuring Mary Cross in an Unmissable Performance in AC on June 23rd
50+ Songs from Phyllis' recorded catalogue performed by Mary Cross @ Celebrity Theatre located in Claridge Hotel, Atlantic City, NJ on Sunday, June 23rd, 5pm.
I am grateful for the gift of song. My ultimate goal is 2NspireU with lyrics and an authentic interpretation that birth’s a soul-stirring moment - not soon forgotten.”ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NJPAC, North2Shore and title sponsor Prudential are pleased to present a Phyllis Hyman Musical Tribute featuring Mary Cross on Sunday, June 23rd at 5pm in Atlantic City, New Jersey. This pre-celebration of Phyllis Hyman's 75th Heavenly birthday promises to be an emotional night to remember.
— Mary Cross
Mary’s captivating contralto voice will render an emotional interpretation of the lyrics Phyllis Hyman fans love whether they sing along, listen or simply reminisce. Cross will perform over 50 songs from Phyllis Hyman's musical catalogue. Such timeless classics are a treasure to Phyllis Hyman fans worldwide.
Mary Cross’ Phyllis Hyman Musical Tribute marks the Grand Finale of Atlantic City’s 2024 North2Shore festival. The host venue, Celebrity Theatre at the Claridge Hotel is a cornerstone of Atlantic City’s entertainment scene and has provided visitors with top-notch performances for decades. Befitting the occasion, Mary will join the ranks of iconic performers who have graced the Celebrity theatre stage, performing various genres of music that include: Jazz, Classic Soul and R&B. Mary’s fashion sense consists of splendid garments and accessories that pay homage to Ms. Hyman who had an eye for great fashion and a stylist/designer who created amazing fashions that she adorned with matching headpieces.
This is an annual Tribute that has become a labor of love performed annually in celebration of the Life, Love and Legacy of Ms. Hyman and this year marks her 75th Birthday! The hope is to introduce to some and remind others of the wonderful music Ms. Hyman left behind. Join us as we, through thunderous applause and voices echoed in song, raise our voices to the High Heavens in applause and song. with the more than 50 songs from Phyllis Hyman's music catalogue that will be performed on Sunday June 23rd @ 5pm in Atlantic City at the historic Celebrity Theatre located in the Claridge Hotel! For free merch, you are encouraged to share an encounter or personal story about Ms. Hyman. This will be an EMOTIONAL Evening for all in attendance and a celebration that is long overdue and Ms. Hyman is soooo deserving of! Get your tickets early...all of Mary's performances SELL OUT!
There will be special guest performances. This event is a Pre-birthday CELEBRATION of Ms. Hyman’s Life, Music and Legacy. There will also be a segment of serenade classics made famous by other iconic pioneer artists of yesteryear. Late Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, an advocate for Atlantic City, will also be honored posthumously.
Leavander’s Southern Cuisine will be taking pre-sale orders for those interested in dinner, Cash Bar, Valet Parking, and discounted Claridge hotel room rates will be available, at additional costs.
A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) on Ms. Hyman’s behalf.
Although presale ticket sale ended, for a limited time, discounted tickets can be purchased using promo code PH624.
Mary is the Founder and Lead vocalist of 2NspireU band, a busy freelance performer, a published composer/arranger, producer, and soloist. She performs at many acclaimed music venues and festivals nationwide. With a love for evocative storytelling by way of her sublime vocal instrument has garnered her several awards and honors.
Visit www.marycrossmusic.com for the latest newsletter, tour dates, and more! NJPAC & North2Shore presents Phyllis Hyman Tribute Video Trailer click here. Meet Me On The Moon Official Music Video.
