Cornelia, GA (August 4, 2025) - The GBI has arrested and charged Paul Jason York, age 46, of Cornelia, GA, with 10 counts of first-degree forgery, 2 counts of unauthorized practice of law, 4 counts of identity fraud, and 2 counts of theft by deception.

On February 18, 2025, the GBI was requested by the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office to investigate a forgery case involving York, who is a former attorney. During the investigation it was determined that York forged and created fraudulent court documents.

York was arrested on August 4, 2025, and was booked into the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

This investigation is still active and ongoing.

Once the investigation is complete it will be turned over to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.