Americus - Georgia Parole Board Chair Meg Heap met with crime victims and relatives of victims in Americus. The Victim Impact Sessions give victims an opportunity to share the impact of the crime with a Georgia Parole Board Member.

"I started out my career as a victim advocate and meeting with crime victims is an important part of the parole decision process for the Board. We consider this information when making parole decisions. All of the Board Members truly appreciate these victims for ensuring that their voices are heard by us," stated Heap.

Heap, a former District Attorney for Chatham County, was selected as Board Chair by the full Board at its June meeting.

Working with the District Attorney for the Southwestern Judicial Circuit cases are selected, and victims are notified of the Victim Impact Sessions by the Georgia Office of Victim Services.

District Attorney Lewis Lamb welcomed the Board and victims to the sessions.

“I know that when these meetings are over, the victims will have had the opportunity to tell the Parole Board how the crime has impacted them and its information the Board will consider. This is worthwhile because it gives victims a chance to be heard and they are to be commended for spending this time with the Board,” stated District Attorney Lamb.

Information from the sessions is included in the case files maintained by the Parole Board on the individual parole eligible offenders. The parole eligible cases discussed at the sessions are cases that are scheduled to be reviewed for parole in the next year to eighteen months.

Crime victims can register with the Georgia Office of Victim Services to receive notifications regarding pending parole considerations and other post-conviction services.

