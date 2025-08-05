INDEPENDENCE ROOTS MUSIC FESTIVAL CELEBRATES THE CITY’S MUSICAL HERITAGE ON 816 DAY

Join us on the lawn of the historic Bingham-Waggoner Estate

We invite you to join us as we celebrate our city's rich musical history.” — Jeff Rogers, ISA Executive Director

INDEPENDENCE, MO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Independence Square Association (ISA) is pleased to announce the inaugural Independence Roots Music Festival Saturday, August 16 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on the lawn of the historic Bingham-Waggoner Estate, 313 W. Pacific Avenue, Independence, MO 64050.

Roots music refers to traditional musical styles of a region, culture, or country, often including folk, blues, country, and gospel genres. It’s music rooted in the folk traditions of a particular area and is sometimes characterized by acoustic instrumentation and rural themes. The Independence Roots Music Festival celebrates the music that came from the area and the musicians who perform this music today.

ISA along with musicians Kris Bruders and Mark Hamblin joined forces to create the Independence Roots Music Festival highlighting the musical heritage of Independence. Kris and Mark are well respected in the Kansas City music scene and have invited some of the best musical groups to perform.

“Our goal is to create an on-going event that not only brings in people from Independence and the region but from the state of Missouri and beyond,” said Jeff Rogers, Independence Square Association Executive Director. "Our hope is for others to join in the celebration of our city's rich musical history."

Performance schedule:

North Stage

2:15 p.m. - Copper Threading

3:30 p.m. - Hot Club KC

4:45 p.m. - Whiskey Mash

6:00 p.m. - 3 Trails West

7:15 p.m. - Kelly Hunt & Beth Watts Nelson

South Stage

2:45 p.m. - Bob & Diana Suckiel

4:00 p.m. - Branlin Shockey

5:15 p.m. - Country Duo

6:30 p.m. - Havliah Bruders

To learn more about the event, visit www.indepsquare.com

About The Independence Square Association

Independence Square Association (ISA) began in 1957 as The Independence Uptown Shopping Center. In 1977 the organization merged with the Jackson Square Association and adopted its current name. In 2018 ISA joined Missouri Main Street Connection as an Affiliate Grant community and earned an Associate Community accreditation on July 22, 2020. In February of 2024 Independence Square Main Street became a Missouri Main Street and Mains Street America Accredited organization.

ISA is committed to promoting an attractive and financially stable downtown while preserving our historic resources and enriching the community. Historic downtowns thrive when they are able to preserve the past, help tell the story of those who came before us, but also create a contemporary use of the buildings and spaces.

Today the Independence Square is an exciting area to live, work, shop, dine, play and discover. Over 100 small, locally owned businesses call us their home. Over 1,500 employees earn their livelihoods in our district. The Independence Square is home to federal, state, county, and city employees. Offices house a variety of professional organizations from non-profits to financial to entrepreneurial start-ups. Unique restaurants, cafes, and one-of-a-kind shops fill our district. Discover the Harry S Truman National Historic Site, a beautifully designed bowling and billiards hall, a first-run theatre, a brewery, and more in addition to museums and historic sites dating back to 1827.

The Independence Square is also where the city began, the birthplace of the trails west, the walking path of President Truman, the gathering place of religious communities. ISA takes pride in their role as caretakers of those spaces and as a place-making space for city festivals, parades, farmers markets, and cultural events. ISA will continue to ensure that this historic area is relevant for what is and what it is yet to be. Discover more at www.indepsquare.com





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.