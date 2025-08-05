Rock Orchestra Kansas City (ROKC) Pays Tribute to the 60's and 70's

Experience the Electrifying Premier Performance at Uptown Theater August 23, 2025

KANSAS CITY, MO, MO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to experience your favorite music like never before! Rock Orchestra Kansas City (ROKC) is set to ignite the stage with its groundbreaking Premier Performance, “Tribute to the 60’s and 70’s!” at Kansas City’s iconic Uptown Theater on August 23, 2025.

This isn’t just any orchestra concert—it’s a bold reimagination of rock classics from legends like Pink Floyd, Queen, The Beatles, Radiohead, ABBA, and Stevie Wonder, performed with the raw power of a fully amplified orchestra complete with effects including distortion pedals! ROKC delivers a high-energy fusion of rock’s greatest hits and orchestral beauty with custom in-house arrangements, promising an unforgettable night for music lovers of all ages.

What sets ROKC apart?

Picture iconic guitar riffs transformed into electrified string solos, backed by a dynamic ensemble of Kansas City’s top professional musicians. This one-of-a-kind performance seamlessly blends the rebellious spirit of rock with the sophistication of classical orchestration, creating a genre-defying experience that’s as innovative as it is nostalgic. “This is avant-garde brilliance,” raved a sponsor at ROKC’s exclusive Preview Show in early May. “Kansas City’s arts scene is thriving, but ROKC is something entirely new—not just here, but anywhere.”

Led by visionary Founder and Artistic Director Seth May-Patterson, ROKC is more than a performance—it’s a movement. “I’ve lived in Kansas City my whole life and have never seen anything like this,” said another audience member. “ROKC is a game-changer, and we’re lucky to have it here.” With a mission to unite diverse audiences through the joy and spirit of music, ROKC creates a vibrant, inclusive, and collaborative space where creativity and community collide.

About Rock Orchestra Kansas City

Sponsored by the Lee’s Summit Symphony Orchestra, ROKC is the brainchild of Seth May-Patterson, a passionate musician, composer, and innovator dedicated to pushing musical boundaries. By blending rock’s raw energy with orchestral artistry, ROKC creates immersive concert experiences that entertain, inspire, and build community across all ages and backgrounds.

