Fresh Monkee Expands to South Florida with Grand Opening in Davie

Local Entrepreneur Jen Rhett Brings Fast-Growing Shake Franchise to Broward County

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh Monkee, one of the fastest-growing fresh protein shake franchises in the country, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Davie , Florida at 13606 W State Rd 84. The store is now open to the public, and the official Grand Opening celebration will take place Saturday, August 9th, from 9 AM to 5 PM, featuring free samples, 50% off all shakes, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 AM with the Mayor of Davie and members of the City Council.Founded in 2014 by Judy Flynn, a single mom and former collegiate athlete, Fresh Monkee began with one small shop in Connecticut and a mission to offer a smarter, better-for-you alternative to the sugary, artificial blends typical of many smoothie chains. Using real ingredients, premium proteins, and zero artificial sweeteners, Fresh Monkee quickly gained a loyal following for its made-to-order shakes—and now operates 20+ stores in 15 states, with more in development nationwide.The Davie location is led by Jen Rhett, a passionate small business owner and longtime resident of South Florida. Jen and her husband had been making protein shakes at home for years, but when they discovered Fresh Monkee during franchise research, they immediately saw the potential. After visiting stores in Connecticut and tasting the difference, they knew the brand filled a major gap in the market.“I’ve always wanted to own my own business,” said Jen. “When we found Fresh Monkee, it checked every box—the quality of the shakes, the ingredients, and the branding just stood out. Davie didn’t have anything like it, and I’m so proud to bring it to my community.”The store will offer fan favorites like the Chunkee Monkee, Lime Green Mango, and Watermelon Strawberry Limeade , all crafted with whole fruits, nut butters, and clean protein options. With plant-based, dairy-free, gluten-free, and low-FODMAP customizations, Fresh Monkee is built for a wide variety of dietary needs—without sacrificing taste or satisfaction.The Grand Opening celebration on August 9th will include:Ribbon Cutting at 10 AM with the Mayor and City CouncilFree shake samples and 50% off all shakes (excluding snacks and Monkee Ballz)Giveaways, music, and fun activities for all agesJen also hopes to build strong local partnerships with nearby schools, gyms, and businesses to make Fresh Monkee a true neighborhood favorite. “This is more than just a shake shop,” she said. “It’s a place people can count on—for a quick meal, a feel-good treat, or a moment to recharge. I want everyone who walks in to feel welcome and walk out feeling better.”For more information or to place an order, visit www.freshmonkee.com

