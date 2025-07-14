Mario Lopez Partners with Fresh Monkee to Promote Healthy Living in California

Fresh Monkee - Truly Healthy Protein Shakes Fresh Monkee is the fastest growing fresh protein shake business in America Mario Lopez expands Fresh Monkee to California

Beloved Actor and Fitness Enthusiast Invests in Leading Fresh Protein Shake Brand

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh Monkee, America's #1 fresh protein shake business with over 10 years of experience, is proud to announce a new partnership with actor and television host Mario Lopez. Known for his commitment to health and fitness, Lopez will invest in Fresh Monkee and spearhead its development in the California region.Mario Lopez, celebrated for his role as A.C. Slater on "Saved by the Bell," has built a reputation as a family man and health advocate. With 3.2 million Instagram followers, Lopez frequently shares insights into his active lifestyle, emphasizing the importance of nutrition and wellness."I've tried a lot of protein shakes , and most of them don't make the cut," says Lopez. "Fresh Monkee offers a delicious, nutritious alternative that I'm excited to bring to California. It's a game-changer for anyone looking to fuel their body the right way."Fresh Monkee, founded by Judy Flynn in 2014, has revolutionized the protein shake industry by focusing on shakes made with almond milk (or your choice of milk), fresh fruits, vegetables, and high-quality protein. This combination provides a balanced mix of vitamins, healthy fats, and proteins, offering a superior alternative to traditional juices or smoothies and serving as a satisfying meal replacement."Our mission is to provide genuine, unpretentious food that's both delicious and convenient," says Flynn. "Partnering with Mario, who embodies a healthy and active lifestyle, allows us to reach more people seeking nutritious options."Lopez's investment will support Fresh Monkee's expansion throughout California, aiming to make healthy protein shakes accessible to a broader audience. His involvement underscores the brand's appeal to diverse groups, including fitness enthusiasts, individuals with dietary restrictions, busy professionals, and families seeking healthy snacks.To learn more about Fresh Monkee or place an order, visit www.freshmonkee.com . For media inquiries or interview requests, please see contact information below.

