MPD Makes Quick Arrest in Eastern Avenue Robbery.

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an armed robbery which took place in Northeast.

On Friday, August 1st, 2025, at approximately 6:10pm. Sixth District officers responded to the 1400 block of Eastern Avenue Northeast for reports of an armed robbery. Upon arrival officers discovered that a suspect brandished a handgun at the victim and demanded their property. The victim’s phone was taken and the suspect fled.

Officers were able to track the victim’s phone which was still in possession of the suspect. Officers located the suspect and placed him under arrest. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 19-year-old Andre Williams of Northeast was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

CCN: 25116731