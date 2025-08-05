Tech Meets Transformation: INNERGY Dev Unveils Groundbreaking Platform Empowering Human Potential

Theta Chamber and ReFire Detox lead a new era of holistic healing for professionals and wellness centers

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the intersection of neuroscience and personal transformation, INNERGY Dev is making waves in the wellness technology space with its innovative suite of products designed to support emotional, spiritual, and cognitive well-being. Known for pushing the boundaries of what's possible in conscious tech, the company today announced a new online platform that makes its groundbreaking technologies more accessible than ever to wellness professionals around the world.At the heart of INNERGY Dev’s offering is the Theta Chamber , a patented wellness device created by founder and visionary Loran Swensen. Trusted by clinics, spas, and luxury fitness centers nationwide, the Theta Chamber stands out by combining PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Fields), light therapy, binaural beats, and rotational motion into a single, immersive session. This integrated approach is designed to support brainwave balance, reset the nervous system, and enhance cognitive clarity — delivering both immediate relief and long-term transformation. Its reputation as a neuroscience-backed innovation has positioned it as a cornerstone of progressive wellness centers.INNERGY Dev’s commitment to holistic healing continues with its latest offering, the ReFire Detox — a targeted solution supporting cellular detoxification, gut restoration, and renewed energy for the mind and body. As featured on innergydev.com, the ReFire Detox is just one example of how the brand is expanding its reach and providing real tools for real results.“INNERGY Dev exists to awaken human potential through innovative wellness technology,” said Loran Swensen, Founder of INNERGY Dev. “We’re not just creating products — we’re building bridges between science and spirit to help people experience true breakthroughs in their lives.”With the launch of its updated digital platform, INNERGY Dev is now making it easier than ever for wellness entrepreneurs and facility owners to browse, learn about, and purchase the full catalog of INNERGY solutions online.To explore the complete lineup of transformative technologies, visit https://innergydev.com

