New Chapter Faith Based Recovery Rebrands to New Chapter Recovery NJ to Expand Access to Care

Rebrand aims to clarify inclusivity and strengthen New Chapter’s mission of healing for all individuals seeking recovery in New Jersey.

We realized our name was unintentionally creating a barrier. People believed they had to be Christian to come here, or that we only offered faith-based programs, and that simply isn’t true.” — Ann Gharib

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After nearly three years of dedicated service helping individuals overcome addiction and mental health challenges, New Chapter Faith Based Recovery is proud to announce its official rebrand to New Chapter Recovery NJ . This change reflects the center’s commitment to inclusivity and its mission to make high-quality, compassionate care accessible to all—regardless of religious background.Since opening its doors in 2022, New Chapter has helped hundreds of individuals in New Jersey take their first steps toward lasting recovery. While founded on values of love, hope, and healing often associated with Christian principles, the team at New Chapter has always welcomed clients from every walk of life—including those of different faiths and those without any religious beliefs.“We realized our name was unintentionally creating a barrier,” said a spokesperson for New Chapter Recovery NJ. “People believed they had to be Christian to come here, or that we only offered faith-based programs, and that simply isn’t true. Our approach has always been client-centered and supportive of each individual’s personal journey, spiritual or not.”New Chapter Recovery NJ continues to offer a full continuum of care, including Partial Hospitalization (PHP), Intensive Outpatient (IOP), Outpatient (OP), and family therapy services. Their evidence-based treatment model is tailored to address the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of each client, offering both clinical excellence and holistic support.The new name reflects the same heart behind the mission—helping individuals turn the page to a new chapter of life, free from the chains of addiction—but with clearer communication that everyone is welcome.As New Chapter Recovery NJ moves forward, the organization remains deeply rooted in its original vision: to provide healing, connection, and purpose in recovery.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.