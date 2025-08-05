DynamicWeb Prioritizes PIM Innovation to Help B2B Manufacturers and Distributors Combat Costly Product Data Challenges

As inaccurate product information continues to impact revenue, DynamicWeb sharpens its focus on scalable PIM solutions for omnichannel success.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2B manufacturers and distributors are losing significant revenue due to inaccurate or incomplete product information, a challenge that continues to intensify with the growth of omnichannel commerce. In response, DynamicWeb is reinforcing its strategic focus on product information Management (PIM) as a core pillar of its digital experience platform.According to recent industry findings, up to 68% of shoppers abandon purchases due to inconsistent or missing product details. In complex B2B and D2C environments, this results in operation inefficiencies, compliance risks, and lost conversions. DynamicWeb’s PIM capabilities are designed to address these gaps by helping organizations centralize, enrich, and distribute product data across websites, marketplaces, and print materials from a single source of truth.As part of DynamicWeb’s all-in-one commerce suite, the PIM solution is integrated with CMS, eCommerce , and marketing tools to ensure consistency across every digital touchpoint. Key features include role-based workflows, completeness rules, AI-assisted content generation, multilingual support, and automated feed distribution to platforms like Amazon and eBay.The platform also supports integration with major ERP systems such as Microsoft Dynamics 365, enabling teams to efficiently manage hundreds of thousands of products. Businesses can onboard supplier data, enrich product content with digital assets and translations, and evaluate product performance using built-in analytics tools.DynamicWeb’s emphasis on PIM comes at a time when regulatory frameworks–such as the upcoming Digital Product Passport requirements in the EU–are driving companies to improve product transparency and compliance readiness. By expanding its PIM capabilities, DynamicWeb aims to support brands navigating these evolving demands while improving customer experience and time to market.About DynamicWeb:DynamicWeb, from SignUp Software, is an all-in-one eCommerce Suite that includes eCommerce, Content Management (CMS), Product Information Management (PIM), and Digital Marketing tools. Their unified platform makes it easy for B2B and B2C sellers to scale faster and personalize, automate, and enrich the eCommerce experience across sales and marketing channels.DynamicWeb has more than 300 partners in offices around the globe, supporting over 2,000 brands in industries like manufacturing, distribution and wholesale, retail, horticulture, wine & spirits, and niche B2B or B2C customer portal environments. Built on DynamicWeb, our customers are empowered to modernize their customer experiences, build lasting relationships, increase revenue, and grow their brands.

