Luxury Outdoor Living Design & Construction Services Expanded by Legacy Painting for Monterey-Area Backyard Makeovers

Legacy Painting and Renovating Inc Logo

Legacy Painting & Renovating now offers full-service outdoor living design, kitchens, patios, pergolas, and hardscaping in Monterey & Carmel.

Homeowners want more than just patios, they want beautiful, usable outdoor spaces that feel like an extension of the home” — Ernesto Castellanos

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Painting and Renovating, Inc., a premier licensed general contractor based in Salinas, is proud to announce the expansion of its Luxury Outdoor Living Design & Construction Services to better serve homeowners in Monterey, Carmel, Pacific Grove, and nearby coastal communities.As demand for stylish, functional outdoor spaces continues to surge, Legacy is responding with an upgraded suite of services that turn ordinary backyards into custom, high-end retreats. From hardscape design and pergola construction to outdoor kitchens, fire features, and weatherproof finishes, Legacy offers a turnkey approach that brings luxury outdoor living visions to life.“Homeowners want more than just patios, they want beautiful, usable outdoor spaces that feel like an extension of the home,” says Ernesto Castellanos, Owner of Legacy Painting and Renovating. “We’ve expanded our services to meet that vision, while maintaining the exceptional craftsmanship we’re known for.”Now Offering Full-Service Outdoor Living Construction Including:• Custom pergolas, trellises, and shade structures• Hardscape design & installation – including stonework, pavers, and retaining walls• Outdoor kitchens with built-in grills, prep space, and dining areas• Fire pits, fireplaces, and ambient lighting setups• Built-in seating areas, lounges, and entertainment zones• Exterior painting, wood staining, and weatherproofing for all outdoor structuresThis expanded focus builds on Legacy’s longstanding reputation for high-quality interior/exterior painting, home remodeling , and residential contracting throughout the Central Coast.Why Outdoor Living is Booming in Monterey CountyRecent industry data from the American Institute of Architects shows that demand for outdoor living amenities has grown over 70% in five years. With its mild coastal climate, scenic views, and high-value real estate, Monterey County is an ideal region for investing in permanent outdoor upgrades.Local homeowners are seeking multifunctional backyard spaces for entertaining, relaxation, and dining, all while increasing property value. Legacy’s expanded outdoor living services provide both the design expertise and build quality needed to meet this trend with style and longevity.About Legacy Painting and Renovating, Inc.Legacy Painting and Renovating, Inc. is a trusted licensed general contractor based in Salinas, CA. Serving Monterey, Carmel, Pacific Grove, and surrounding communities, Legacy specializes in residential painting , home remodeling, and custom outdoor construction. The company is known for its attention to detail, clear communication, and commitment to enhancing homes across the Central Coast.For Media Inquiries, Estimates, or Consultations:📍 Legacy Painting and Renovating, Inc.📞 (831) 917-0047✉️ legacycontractors20@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.