Torrente Property Management expands rental management services across Salinas and Monterey Bay

Torrente Property Management

Monterey firm offers marketing, tenant screening, rent collection & maintenance coordination for Salinas landlords seeking rental property management.

Our mission is to take the stress out of owning rental property so clients can enjoy the benefits of their investment” — Aurelia Torrente

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Torrente Property Management, Inc., a professional property management firm headquartered on Camino Aguajito in Monterey, has expanded its rental management services to better serve property owners in Salinas and the wider Monterey Bay area. The firm’s comprehensive offerings aim to streamline the rental process and help landlords navigate a challenging housing market. By emphasizing rental property management in Salinas, Torrente Property Management seeks to maximize owners’ return on investment while providing safe, well‑maintained homes for tenants.Torrente Property Management is owned by Aurelia Torrente and employs a team of licensed property managers and real‑estate professionals. The company handles all aspects of rental management, from marketing vacant properties to overseeing repairs. Key services include:• Marketing and advertising: Professional photography, online listings and targeted marketing campaigns attract qualified tenants quickly.• Tenant screening and placement: Comprehensive background checks, credit reports and rental history verification ensure responsible tenants.• Lease preparation and administration: Customized lease agreements comply with California laws and outline landlord and tenant responsibilities.• Rent collection and accounting: Secure online payment systems facilitate timely rent collection, while detailed monthly statements provide transparency.• Maintenance coordination: Prompt responses to maintenance requests and relationships with vetted contractors keep properties in good condition.• Legal compliance: Managers stay up to date on local ordinances and fair housing regulations to protect owners from liability.“Our mission is to take the stress out of owning rental property so clients can enjoy the benefits of their investment,” said Aurelia Torrente, owner of Torrente Property Management. “We handle everything from marketing to maintenance, giving owners peace of mind that their properties are cared for and tenants are happy.”Housing affordability is a pressing issue in Monterey County. According to a recent affordable housing report, renters must earn $40.25 per hour, about 2.5 times the state minimum wage, to afford the average rent of $2,093. Asking rents increased by 4 percent between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2023. These conditions underscore the importance of experienced property managers who can balance tenant needs with property owner goals. By providing professional management, Torrente Property Management helps maintain quality housing and supports the local rental market.Property owners interested in learning more about Torrente Property Management’s services can call 831‑582‑8916 or email torrenteproperties@gmail.com. The company’s office is located at 200 Camino Aguajito, Suite 303, Monterey, CA 93940. The firm maintains social media presences on Facebook and LinkedIn.Torrente Property Management, Inc. is a woman‑owned property management company based in Monterey, California. The firm provides full‑service rental management, including marketing, tenant screening, leasing, rent collection, maintenance coordination and regulatory compliance, for residential properties in Salinas and throughout the Monterey Bay area.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.