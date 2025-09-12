Central Coast VNA & Hospice Offers Compassionate Care for Aging Parents Across Monterey County

Central Coast VNA & Hospice

Nonprofit health group offers high-quality home health services to families in Monterey, Salinas, Hollister, Santa Cruz and South Santa Clara County

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central Coast VNA & Hospice, a nonprofit healthcare provider serving California’s Central Coast for more than 74 years, is reaffirming its commitment to helping families care for aging parents through expert hospice and home health services. As more families seek “the best hospice care near me,” VNA emphasizes its compassionate, interdisciplinary approach to end-of-life care—one that balances clinical excellence with emotional and spiritual support.VNA’s continuum of care includes home health, palliative care, hospice care, and select community wellness programs. Its dedicated teams of registered nurses, physicians, nurse practitioners, social workers, therapists, aides, chaplains, and trained volunteers work together to ensure each patient receives personalized, dignified care in the comfort of home or assisted living settings.Key Services Include:• Hospice Care: Compassionate end-of-life services delivered in homes or residential facilities, focusing on comfort, symptom management, emotional support, and quality of life. Home Health Nursing : Skilled nursing care including wound management, medication support, and chronic disease monitoring for homebound patients.• Palliative Care: Specialized in-home support for those with serious illness—offering symptom relief, advance care planning, and guidance alongside curative treatments.• Therapy Services: In-home physical, occupational, and speech therapy aimed at restoring function, safety, and independence.• Bereavement Support: Counseling, grief groups, and educational resources for individuals and families coping with loss. Volunteer Services : Companionship, music and pet therapy, veteran-to-veteran programs, and additional non-medical support provided by trained community volunteers.“Our team is honored to walk alongside families during some of life’s most challenging moments,” said Jane Russo, CEO of Central Coast VNA & Hospice. “We’re here to provide expert care and heartfelt support—so families can focus on spending meaningful time together.”Research consistently shows that patients receiving hospice care experience better pain control, fewer unnecessary hospital visits, and a more peaceful, dignified end-of-life experience. For families, hospice care offers emotional relief and assurance that their loved ones are in good hands.As the local population continues to age, Central Coast VNA & Hospice remains a trusted resource for navigating complex health needs at home. Its nonprofit mission and deep community roots make it uniquely positioned to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care.Families interested in learning more about hospice or home health services can contact Central Coast VNA & Hospice at 831‑372‑6668 or email info@ccvna.com. The organization’s main office is located at 5 Lower Ragsdale Drive, Monterey, CA 93940, and services extend across Monterey County, Salinas, Hollister and Santa Cruz.Central Coast VNA & Hospice is a nonprofit home healthcare provider offering hospice, home health, palliative care and community wellness services across California’s Central Coast. Its interdisciplinary teams deliver compassionate, trusted, patient‑centered care to support individuals and families during all stages of life and illness.

