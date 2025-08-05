MRA Football Teams Up with GPS DataViz to Aggregate & Automate Performance Data

Madison-Ridgeland Academy Football Madison-Ridgeland Academy Football

Madison-Ridgeland Academy Steps into the Future with GPS DataViz using machine learning and AI to enhance performance and reduce risk of injury

This partnership is a major leap forward in how we develop and monitor our athletes.” — George Adams

MADISON, MS, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madison-Ridgeland Academy (MRA) Football has entered a partnership with GPS DataViz , a national leader in athletic performance data integration. This collaboration will establish GPS DataViz as the central hub for all of MRA Football’s sports science, training, and readiness data—creating a fully unified performance platform. MRA is the first high school in Mississippi to partner GPS DataViz, joining a growing network of elitehigh school programs, including Georgia State Champion Hebron Christian Academy and South Carolina powerhouse Summerville High School. This partnership reflects MRA’s forward-thinking approach to athletics—combining technology, data, and care to support long-term student athlete development.Rather than using GPS in isolation, MRA will leverage DataViz to consolidate data from multiple performance systems. This includes Titan GPS for on-field movement tracking and VALD force plates to assess neuromuscular readiness and fatigue. All data sources are combined into a single platform, enabling coaches and staff to access comprehensive, real-time performance insights. “This partnership is a major leap forward in how we develop and monitor our athletes,” said George Adams, Director of Athletic Performance at MRA. “GPS DataViz allows us to bring together every piece of data—from the field, the weight room, and our recovery protocols—into one platform. It gives us a complete picture of each athlete’s status in a matter of seconds.”By leveraging AI & machine learning, this integration will allow MRA’s coaching and performance staff to automate reporting, track progress over time, and make evidence-based decisions around training loads, injury risk, and recovery strategies. Customized dashboards will highlight key metrics such as speed, power output, asymmetries, workload trends, etc… “We could not be more excited to partner with Coach Herbert Davis’ program and support the student-athletes at Madison-Ridgeland Academy,” said Gavin Schoenwald, Director of Football at GPS DataViz. “Our mission is to remove the inefficiencies in sports sports science—bringing everything into one place so coaches get exactly what they need as fast as possible.In the past, MRA’s coaches and trainers had to rely on multiple platforms and manual processes to interpret athlete data. DataViz eliminates that complexity, syncing everything into a single, user-friendly interface that can be tailored to specific roles and objectives. The results could be significant—not only in optimizing performance, but also in reducing the risk of injury. By identifying fatigue, imbalances, and overtraining earlier, staff can intervene sooner and adjust programs on an individual basis. The system also enhances communication between departments, ensuring consistent information across coaching, training, and medical teams.

