Hebron Christian Academy Football Partners with GPS DataViz to Elevate Athlete Performance and Safety

Hebron Christian Academy Football Wins 2024 State Championship Spencer Arnold, Head Strength & Conditioning Coach

DACULA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hebron Christian Academy Football is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with GPS DataViz , a leading provider of performance analytics technology for elite sports programs. This collaboration marks a major step forward in Hebron’s mission to provide its student-athletes with the tools, insights, and support needed to compete at the highest levels while prioritizing health and long-term development.Through the integration of GPS DataViz’s cutting-edge tracking and visualization systems, Hebron Christian Academy Football will now have the ability to monitor player workload, optimize training sessions, and identify potential risk factors to prevent injury before it occurs. The data aggregation capabilities of the platform will also allow coaches, trainers, and support staff to make real-time, evidence-based decisions across all aspects of athlete performance and recovery.“We're excited to bring GPS DataViz into our football program,” said Spencer Arnold , Head Strength and Conditioning Coach at Hebron Christian Academy. “This partnership allows us to take a data-driven approach to athlete development. By accurately tracking metrics like sprint load, total distance, and high-intensity efforts, we can customize training to fit each player’s needs, reduce the risk of overuse injuries, and ultimately enhance performance on the field.”GPS DataViz’s technology empowers teams to collect and analyze performance data across practices and games, providing a centralized platform for actionable insights.“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the State Champion Hebron Christian Football program,” said Gavin Schoenwald, Director of Football at GPS DataViz. “Our goal is to help programs turn raw data into meaningful strategy. By streamlining performance tracking and risk management, we’re equipping Hebron’s staff with the tools they need to build a smarter, faster, and healthier football team.”This strategic partnership underlines Hebron Christian Academy’s commitment to innovation, athlete safety, and competitive excellence. As the 2025 season approaches, the program looks forward to leveraging the full capabilities of GPS DataViz to enhance every aspect of preparation, execution, and player development.

