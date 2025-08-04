Oregon state agencies remind everyone to be informed and prepared

As Oregon heads into its peak wildfire months, August and September, Oregon’s public safety services and natural resource agencies want to remind Oregonians to practice wildfire prevention, prepare their home and a go-bag for evacuation and know where to sign up for alerts.

“As Oregonians and visitors enjoy the beauty of an Oregon summer, we have to remember that we are still in the middle of wildfire season,” Governor Kotek said. “Ignition risks present a real threat to our parks, forests and coastal areas – and it’s on us to act responsibly, doing our part to prevent wildfires wherever we recreate.”

According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center’s predictive services, the Pacific Northwest area is anticipated to be at elevated risk of significant fires from August to October. With fire crews responding to new fire starts every day, now is the time for Oregonians to be prepared for wildfires and help prevent future ignitions.

How can people help prevent wildfires?

The Oregon Department of Forestry is urging the public to actively practice wildfire prevention as the state continues to put out new fires every day. Additional human-caused fires on the landscape will draw the firefighting efforts away from the lightning-caused fires and put extra strain on ground and aviation resources, which are already spread thin. YOU can help prevent wildfires by:

Checking and following your local fire regulations. The majority of the state is either in high or extreme fire danger right now, meaning even the smallest of sparks could start the next large wildfire.

Debris burning may be prohibited where you live.

Make sure your car has been recently serviced to avoid faulty parts throwing sparks.

Don't drag tow chains.

Avoid parking vehicles on tall, dry grass.

Recreate responsibly. Where campfires are allowed, make sure your campfire is DEAD OUT before leaving it by drowning it with water, stirring it with a shovel and repeating that process until it is cold to the touch. If there is heat coming off it, there are still embers that could reignite.

Take Simple Steps Now to Protect Your Home from Wildfire

The Oregon State Fire Marshal reminds Oregonians that summer is not the safest time to tackle large landscaping or defensible space projects. Hot, dry conditions increase the risk of starting a fire with tools or equipment. But there are still small, safe steps you can take now to reduce wildfire risk around your home. The Oregon State Fire Marshal encourages everyone to plan ahead and do light cleanup tasks that protect your property without increasing fire danger.

Here are a few easy tasks to reduce risk in the first five feet around your home:

Clear leaves, pine needles, and other debris from your roof, gutters, and under decks.

Cut back plants and bushes that are touching your home or growing under roof eaves. Give trees and shrubs space from each other and from structures.

Remove dead plants and wood mulch. Use nonflammable materials like rocks or gravel near your home. Avoid bark mulch or dry grasses right next to buildings.

Move firewood, propane tanks, and other flammable items at least five feet away from your home.

Cover attic vents, soffit vents, and spaces under decks with 1/8-inch metal mesh to block embers.

Avoid using power tools or equipment that could spark a fire, especially during the heat of the day. Summer is a good time to plan defensible space projects so you're ready to work safely once wildfire season ends.

For more tips or help with defensible space, visit www.oregondefensiblespace.org or https://preventwildfires.oregon.gov.

How can I prepare myself in case I need to evacuate?

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) urges everyone to prepare for wildfires and other emergencies by knowing evacuation levels, staying informed, having a plan, and having a go-kit ready.

Evacuation Levels

Oregon follows a three-level evacuation notification system, each structured around safety threat level.

Oregonians should become familiar with "Be Ready, Be Set, Go!" evacuation levels to make informed decisions when receiving evacuation notices.

OEM urges people to evacuate whenever they feel unsafe, conditions can change rapidly; individuals should always make the best decision for their safety.

Following evacuation, people should not return to the area until public safety officials state it is safe.

Stay Informed

Stay informed sign up to receive evacuation at, ORalert.gov remember to update information if need be.

Find the websites for your county emergency management, sheriff's office, or tribal police and follow them on social media.

Check your phone settings to ensure wireless emergency alerts are turned on.

Build redundancy into how you can access alerts. Have a personal A.C.E plan for what you will do if your cell phone stops working. A good place to start is a hand-cranked NOAA radio.

If you use a third-party app for alerts and situational awareness and notice a discrepancy information, default to the information provided by your local emergency management office.

Have a Plan

Do you know what to do during an evacuation? This evacuation checklist explains what to do before, during and after an evacuation.

Establish a communication plan with a list of important contacts and a safe place for loved ones to meet if they are separated during an emergency.

Identify multiple evacuation routes from home, work, or school and plan for transportation needs.

People with disabilities should consider individual circumstances and specific needs when planning for evacuation, such as special equipment, transportation, and service animals. Then plan extra time, when possible, this may mean treating a level 2 notice like a level 3 notice.

Have an evacuation plan for pets, make a pet evacuation kit in a tote bag or pet crate, and plan for transportation and sheltering of large animals such as horses and other livestock.

Make a Go-Kit

Assemble an emergency kit of essential supplies that can be grabbed quickly.

Pack an easy-to-carry backpack or bag for each household member with health and safety items such as food, water, medication, flashlights, phone chargers, clothing, and important documents. Visit American Red Cross to learn more.

Find more information and resources at Wildfire.Oregon.gov.

Recreate Responsibly

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) encourages visitors to know before they go when it comes to campfire restrictions. Due to the continued risk of wildfires, OPRD has banned campfires at all Oregon State Parks in high-risk areas around the state until conditions improve. Most Oregon State Parks currently have a campfire ban. Please check park webpages or the wildfire feature story at stateparks.oregon.gov/ before your next visit. Thank you for helping to reduce the risk of wildfires.