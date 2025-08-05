Dr. Portia Preston New Book ‘Hustle, Flow, or Let It Go?’ Launches in sync with National Wellness Month

Dr. Portia Preston announces her first book: “Hustle, Flow, or Let It Go?: A Guide to Shame-Free Wellness That Honors Your Reality and Gives You Life” (Revell, a division of Baker Publishing House, Aug 5, 2025). “Hustle, Flow or Let It Go?” was written by Dr. Portia Preston to help individuals and organizations navigate challenges and uncertainty by developing sustainable wellness practices. 2x TEDx Speaker Dr. Portia Preston launches “Hustle, Flow, or Let it Go?” to foster wellness for the collective. Dr. Portia Preston, “Hustle, Flow or Let It Go” Author and Associate Professor of Public Health, with students at California State University, Fullerton graduation. “Hustle, Flow or Let It Go?” is a unique wellness guide by Dr. Portia Preston with 9 thought-provoking chapters with 3 Mini-Retreat sections each, and Reflection Questions at the end.

To provide readers with a roadmap to wellness without shame, Public Health Expert Dr Portia Preston releases “Hustle, Flow, or Let It Go” (Revell, Aug 5, 2025).

As you read "Hustle, Flow, or Let It Go?", remember you are worthy of setting the pace of your journey along with boundaries that protect you.” — Dr. Portia Preston, Public Health Expert and 2x TEDx Speaker

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In sync with August’s National Wellness Month, 2x TEDx Speaker CEO Empowered to Exhale, Associate Professor of Public Health at California State University, Fullerton, and Certified Executive Coach Dr. Portia Preston announces her first book: “ Hustle, Flow, or Let It Go ?: A Guide to Shame-Free Wellness That Honors Your Reality and Gives You Life” (Revell, a division of Baker Publishing House, Aug 5, 2025) to help individuals and organizations navigate challenges and uncertainty by developing sustainable wellness practices.Based on insights from Dr. Preston’s personal journey with AuDHD and chronic illness, and professional experiences working for organizations in every sector (government, higher education, healthcare, nonprofit, entrepreneurship, and more), the author provides a roadmap to guide readers to foster shame-free wellness in every area of their lives.With encouraging words, Dr. Preston emphasizes, “Join me at this shared table of humanity where you can explore what gives you life. You don’t have to disguise, hide, or pre-clean your mess. As you read ‘Hustle, Flow, or Let It Go?’, remember you are worthy of setting the pace of your journey along with boundaries that protect you.”To help readers increase self-awareness, Dr. Preston’s book highlights our natural tendency to "Hustle" (engage in unsustainable practices), how to find "Flow" (practices that cultivate well-being and connection), and when it’s important to "Let It Go" (release what is harmful or unaligned).Providing a compassionate and effective (yet adaptable) framework, Dr. Preston helps readers determine:• “What the hustle costs them.”• “Where they can nurture flexibility.”• “And what they need to release in their life to thrive.”New York Times Bestselling Author Lara Love Hardin (“The Many Lives of Mama Love”), describes “Hustle, Flow, or Let It Go” as “A refreshing, shame-free guide to reclaiming wellness on your own terms in your own way. This book is a powerful invitation to let go of perfection, rediscover balance, and design a blueprint for thriving that celebrates your humanity - flaws and all. Dr. P is my go-to guru for wellness grounded in the real world."As a unique wellness guide, “Hustle, Flow, or Let It Go?” includes 9 thought-provoking chapters with 3 Mini-Retreat sections each, and Reflection Questions at the end. These mini-retreats delve into subtopics under each chapter’s main theme, emphasize lessons learned by the author’s life experiences, and encourage readers to better manage their health and prevent burnout.Grounded in Dr. Preston’s research and expertise working with organizations to create sustainable wellness, the author now helps readers live with intention in all areas of their lives. This highly praised book encourages readers to quit the constant striving and create a customized blueprint for wellness that honors their personal and professional reality.Additional life-changing topics in this shame-free wellness book include:• How to take Back Control from Energy Vampires.• How to meet yourself where you are, without shame.• How to navigate challenges using the SANE Cycle.• Why having a Support Squad is essential.• How to foster wellness for the collective.Throughout “Hustle, Flow, or Let It Go?”, Dr. Preston provides resources to support the reader including audio recordings and worksheets available on the author’s website: https://PortiaPreston.com WHERE TO BUY THE BOOKAMAZON“Hustle, Flow, or Let It Go?: A Guide to Shame-Free Wellness That Honors Your Reality and Gives You Life” (Revell, Aug 5, 2025).BARNES AND NOBLEBOOKSHOP.orgAUTHOR BIO: Dr. Portia Preston (Long Beach, CA) is a 2x TEDx Speaker, Author of “Hustle, Flow, or Let it Go?” (Revell, Aug 5, 2025), CEO/Founder of Empowered to Exhale, Associate Professor of Public Health at California State University, Fullerton, and Certified Executive Coach. Her overall goal is to help individuals and organizations thrive by developing sustainable wellness based on insights from her research and personal and professional experiences, including living with AuDHD and chronic illness, and working for organizations such as Procter & Gamble, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Deloitte Consulting, and Susan G. Komen for the Cure. As a leading keynote speaker and wellness consultant, Portia has worked with individuals and organizations in almost every sector, including government, higher education, healthcare, nonprofit, entrepreneurship, and more. As an Associate Professor of Public Health, Portia teaches courses on stress management and promoting health in diverse populations. Portia holds a BA in cultural and social anthropology from Stanford University, a master's of public health from the University of Michigan, and a doctorate of public health from UCLA. https://portiapreston.com

Hustle, Flow, or Let It Go? Shame-Free Wellness That Honors Your Reality | Book Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.