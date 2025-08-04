FEMA Inspecting Homes After Recent Storms

SANTA FE, New Mexico – If you live in Lincoln County and were affected by the severe storms, flooding and landslides that began June 23, you may be eligible for FEMA assistance for losses not covered by insurance.

If you have already applied with FEMA, a home inspection may be necessary to verify the damage. Information gathered during the inspection is one of several criteria used by FEMA to determine if applicants are approved for federal assistance. Within 10 days after you apply, a FEMA inspector may contact you to schedule an appointment. The call or text will probably come from an out-of-state phone number.

Home Inspections: What to Expect

To be prepared for the visit, please have the following available:

Photo identification

Proof that you owned or occupied the house at the time of the disaster

Receipts for home repairs or replacement of damaged items

Pictures of any damage that may now be repaired

A copy of your insurance policy and settlement or denial letter if you’ve received one

The housing inspector will consider the structural soundness of the home, both inside and outside, and whether it is safe to live in and can be entered and exited safely. The inspection includes confirming that the electrical, gas, heat, plumbing and sewer/septic systems are all in working order.

All FEMA representatives carry photo identification. Inspectors will never ask for or accept money. Their service is free. A home inspection may take up to 45 minutes to complete.

After the inspection, applicants should allow seven to 10 days for processing.

For questions about the status of an application, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Help is available in most languages. Press 2 for Spanish. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For an accessible video on FEMA home inspections, go to FEMA Accessible: Home Inspections.

For the latest information about New Mexico’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4886. Follow FEMA Region 6 on Facebook at facebook.com/femaregion6 and on X at x.com/FEMARegion6