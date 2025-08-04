Midwifery Advisory Council to Meet Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Aug. 1, 2025 COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a raccoon found near Rabon Valley Acres Road and S Nelson Drive in Fountain Inn, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed and has been referred to their health care provider. Three dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

