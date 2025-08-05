Royal Cyber Launches Salesforce B2C Commerce Integration with Bynder, Empowering Next-Level Digital Asset Management

Simplifying Digital Asset Management with Bynder & Salesforce B2C Commerce

Royal Cyber announces its latest innovation: the Bynder and Salesforce B2C Commerce Integration, designed to revolutionize how businesses manage digital assets.

We built this integration to eliminate pain points when working with large volumes of content. Our goal is for businesses to create faster, scale better, and focus on innovation—not administration.” — Huzefa Peshawarwala, Executive Vice President at Royal Cyber

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal Cyber , a global leader in Salesforce commerce solutions and enterprise digital transformation, proudly announces its latest innovation: the Bynder and Salesforce B2C Commerce Integration, designed to revolutionize how retailers and brands manage digital assets at scale.In today’s fast-paced, content-driven world, delivering visually rich, consistent, and high-performing digital experiences is no longer optional—it’s a business imperative. From high-resolution product imagery to dynamic videos and downloadable brochures, the volume of digital assets continues to grow. Royal Cyber’s Bynder-Salesforce integration offers a smarter, streamlined, and scalable solution for managing these assets without the traditional friction and manual effort.________________________________________Why It Matters: The Power of Unified Asset ManagementMany organizations struggle to manage thousands of digital assets spread across disconnected systems—leading to versioning issues, inconsistent branding, and costly inefficiencies. The integration between Bynder, a leading Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform, and Salesforce B2C Commerce brings everything together in one seamless flow.________________________________________How It Works: A Fully Integrated Commerce ExperienceRoyal Cyber’s cartridge-based solution supports Salesforce SiteGenesis, SFRA, and Composable Commerce frameworks, ensuring full compatibility with your current architecture.At the backend, the integration pulls metadata from Bynder’s secure API and maps it directly to Salesforce B2C Commerce custom attributes and objects. This guarantees content accuracy and reduces the risk of outdated or missing visuals.On the frontend, custom React components within the Salesforce PWA Kit render Bynder assets in real-time, including:• Image Carousels (BynderImageGallery)• Embedded Videos (BynderVideoPlayer)• Downloadable Documents (BynderDocumentsAccordion)These components adapt based on admin-configured site preferences—ensuring total control over content layout and visibility.________________________________________Designed for Business Users: Powerful Admin ControlsWithin Salesforce Business Manager, merchandisers can enable or disable the Bynder integration, manage rendering templates, assign or unassign assets, and trigger full or delta sync jobs—all without leaving the platform. Thanks to Bynder’s Universal Compact View, teams can search, preview, and assign media to products in just a few clicks.From product pages to full storefront experiences, the integration extends to Page Designer, allowing content creators to drag-and-drop Bynder media components directly into storefront layouts—accelerating page creation while maintaining brand consistency.________________________________________Key Benefits Include:• Centralized Asset Repository: Manage all media—from images and videos to PDFs—in one place via Bynder, reducing duplication and improving brand consistency.• Real-Time Synchronization: Sync assets automatically between Bynder and Salesforce B2C Commerce to ensure your storefront always reflects the latest content.• Enhanced Customer Experience: Deliver visually engaging product pages that increase conversions and reduce bounce rates through faster, consistent, and immersive content.• Reduced Operational Overhead: Automate routine tasks like asset syncing and assignment using scheduled jobs and custom tools—freeing up valuable team resources.________________________________________Built for Developers, Loved by DesignersWith full support for Salesforce Managed Runtime (MRT), developers enjoy a seamless implementation experience. Custom environment variables, API token integration, and REST/GraphQL support make this a dream for technical teams aiming to deliver high-performance storefronts.“This is where performance meets flexibility,” said Lala Asif Allana, Director of Technology – Salesforce at Royal Cyber. “Our integration delivers best-in-class speed and responsiveness without compromising on creativity or control.”________________________________________Proven Results: What Our Clients Are SayingA major global retailer recently implemented the Bynder-Salesforce integration with Royal Cyber’s support and saw immediate results:• 70% reduction in manual asset management• Faster site load speeds due to optimized rendering• Significant uplift in conversion rates driven by rich visual experiencesBy centralizing control and automating asset processes, their marketing and merchandising teams now spend more time innovating—and less time chasing files.________________________________________The Road Ahead: Smarter DAM with AIRoyal Cyber is actively enhancing the integration with features like:• AI-powered tagging and categorization• Asset performance analytics• Personalized recommendations using Bynder metadata with Salesforce Einstein________________________________________Ready to Transform Your Digital Commerce Experience?Whether you're scaling operations, modernizing your brand experience, or accelerating page creation, Royal Cyber’s Bynder-Salesforce B2C Commerce integration is built to help you win.________________________________________About Royal CyberFounded in 2002, Royal Cyber is a global IT consulting and digital transformation firm specializing in Salesforce, Cloud services, AI-driven automation, integration, and enterprise modernization. With clients across industries and continents, Royal Cyber delivers innovation with purpose—helping organizations become more intelligent, resilient, and customer-focused.

