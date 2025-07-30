Royal Cyber Unveils Salesforce CyberAgent: AI-Powered Agents Transforming Enterprise Efficiency

With Autonomous AI agents tailored to your unique business needs, seamlessly manage tasks across Sales, Service, Marketing, and Commerce.

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal Cyber , a global leader in digital transformation and a certified Salesforce Summit Partner, proudly announces the launch of Salesforce CyberAgent —a dynamic AI-powered solution designed to revolutionize how organizations operate within Salesforce.Developed to meet the demands of fast-paced, customer-centric enterprises, CyberAgent is redefining how businesses across industries are building smarter, faster, and more responsive teams by blending human expertise with AI-powered autonomous agents. Tailored for industries like retail, manufacturing, automotive, insurance, finance, travel, and healthcare, CyberAgent enables businesses to scale with confidence while boosting productivity and customer experiences.________________________________________Built to Power the Future of WorkAs digital transformation matures, businesses are under pressure to scale operations without scaling costs. CyberAgent is built for this moment. By combining Royal Cyber’s deep Salesforce expertise with generative AI and automation, CyberAgent delivers a flexible, pre-built agent framework that integrates seamlessly into your Salesforce instance—across Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Commerce Cloud._______________________________________Proven Success, Trusted by Global BrandsRoyal Cyber’s Salesforce solutions, including CyberAgent, are already powering digital innovation for global brands. CyberAgent is built upon this same expertise—tailored to help businesses not only automate tasks but drive lasting outcomes through intelligent, insight-driven engagement.________________________________________What Makes Salesforce CyberAgent Unique?• Autonomous AI Agents Across Functions – From case management and lead qualification to service ticket resolution and email outreach, CyberAgent automates everyday tasks, reducing manual load and operational friction.• Always-On Workflow Support – CyberAgent continuously assists users by logging notes, suggesting responses, auto-filling forms, retrieving records, and recommending next best actions—all in real time.• Real-Time Sentiment & Context Awareness – Built-in AI detects customer sentiment and behavior across interactions, helping agents prioritize cases and personalize service delivery.• Intelligent Email & Call Summaries – Automatically generate structured call logs and personalized follow-up emails, ensuring nothing is missed while saving hours of effort.• Knowledge Suggestions on Demand – CyberAgent recommends relevant support content, documents, or product information during customer conversations, improving accuracy and speed.________________________________________Industry-Tailored AI for Every BusinessCyberAgent is not a one-size-fits-all. Royal Cyber has developed specific AI agents to meet the unique operational needs of:• Retail & eCommerce – Enable personalized promotions, manage high-volume order queries, and improve omnichannel service with real-time insights.• Insurance & Finance – Accelerate claims processing, generate policy quotes, and assist customers with automated document management.• Manufacturing & Automotive – Improve post-sales service, schedule maintenance, and assist with product inquiries using intelligent agents.• Healthcare & Travel – Offer appointment scheduling, secure communication, and faster inquiry resolution through AI-driven service flows.________________________________________Fast to Launch. Easy to Scale.CyberAgent is pre-built and fully customizable. Whether you’re just getting started with Salesforce or looking to enhance your existing implementation, CyberAgent can be deployed quickly—bringing measurable results within weeks, not months.“The future of business lies in human-AI collaboration,” said Lala Asif Allana, Director of Salesforce at Royal Cyber. “CyberAgent empowers your team to focus on what really matters—customers—while the AI takes care of the rest.”________________________________________Experience CyberAgent in ActionRoyal Cyber invites organizations to explore how Salesforce CyberAgent can transform their business. From complimentary consultations to custom demos, Royal Cyber’s Salesforce team is ready to help you build a smarter, more autonomous workforce with AI.________________________________________About Royal CyberFounded in 2002, Royal Cyber is a global IT consulting and digital transformation firm specializing in Salesforce, Cloud services, AI-driven automation, integration, and enterprise modernization. With clients across industries and continents, Royal Cyber delivers innovation with purpose—helping organizations become more intelligent, resilient, and customer-focused.

