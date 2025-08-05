Planet Welcomes Vincent Ortiz as Florida Area Sales Manager

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planet Home Lending , a leading national mortgage lender, servicer, and asset manager, has named Vincent Ortiz (NMLS ID# 345475) as Area Sales Manager in charge of growing the company’s Southeastern footprint. With nearly 25 years of mortgage industry experience, Ortiz joins Planet to help drive the growth of the distributed retail channel and shape a best-in-class platform for originators.Known for his consultative, relationship-first approach to lending, Ortiz specializes in supporting first-time homebuyers and delivering an educational experience throughout the loan process. Based in Central Florida, Ortiz also is committed to serving his local market and empowering borrowers with tools to build long-term financial security.Ortiz said he came to Planet because of its commitment to putting originators first. “This is a company that listens to the field and invests in building lasting relationships—with employees, partners, and homebuyers alike.”Known for growing multi-state regions, mentoring loan originators, and enhancing customer experience, Ortiz has held leadership roles at Guild Mortgage, Union Home Mortgage, and Land Home Financial Services.“Vincent is a proven leader who truly understands what originators need to thrive,” said Matt Payan, SVP of National Production, Distributed Retail. “He takes a hands-on approach, guides rising talent, and will bring valuable insight as we continue to scale our retail division.”In addition to his management expertise, Ortiz continues to originate at a high level, which gives him hands-on insight into the challenges and opportunities facing today’s originators.Ortiz pointed to Planet’s loan products—such as down payment assistance and Buy Now. Sell Later.— as key differentiators in today’s competitive market. “These programs open doors to meaningful conversations with real estate agents and builders,” he said. “They help Planet originators grow and stand out from the competition.”About Planet Financial Group , LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group , LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Conn., (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to homeowners and homebuyers. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://planethomelending.com About Planet Management Group, LLCPlanet Management Group, LLC, Rochester, N.Y., (NMLS # 2436134) maximizes the value of diverse investor assets through active management. For more information about Planet Management Group, please visit https://planetmanagementgroup.com.

